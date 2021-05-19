fbpx
QQQ
-2.19
326.60
-0.68%
DIA
-2.60
346.25
-0.76%
SPY
-3.50
419.02
-0.84%
TLT
-0.35
137.14
-0.26%
GLD
+ 0.33
174.37
+ 0.19%

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Shiba Inu Charity Hasn't Gotten Him A Tax Write-Off

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 19, 2021 12:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Shiba Inu Charity Hasn't Gotten Him A Tax Write-Off

Vitalik Buterin will not get a tax write-off for donating 50 million SHIBA INU (SHIB) tokens to the India Covid Crypto Relief Fund, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

What Happened: The Ethereum (ETH) co-founder made the disclosure in an interview where he said that he is taxed as a citizen of Singapore, a country with rules “significantly cleaner than in the U.S. or Canada,” as per Bloomberg.

Buterin said he’s not eligible for a tax write-off in the same interview.

ETH traded 8.32% lower at $3,106.34 at press time on a 24-hour basis. The cryptocurrency has fallen 28.41% on a seven-day trailing basis.
SHIB — a self-described “Dogecoin (DOGE) killer” —  traded 13.93% lower at $ 0.00001412 on a 24-hour basis and fell 48.97% in a seven-day window.

See Also: How to Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 2.05% and 5.01% against Bitcoin (BTC) and ETH on a 24-hour basis. BTC traded 9.13% lower at $40,709.84 at press time.

Why It Matters: Buterin said he was not sure why various meme projects issued coins to him. He said, “Realistically, if these coin projects wanted to avoid a person who would sell a large supply, they should’ve just not issued these coins,” reported Bloomberg.

On Sunday, Buterin said he burned 410 trillion SHIB valued at the time at $6.74 billion. He said that the remainder of the tokens would be given to charity.

A week prior to the burn, he had donated 50 trillion SHIB to the Indian charity.

Read Next: Here's How Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Is Different From Dogecoin

Photo by TechCrunch on Flickr

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin Drops Below $40,000 Mark After 3 Months As Elon Musk-Fueled Crypto Selloff Deepens

Not Just Bitcoin, Cathie Wood's Ark Is Heavily Bullish On Ethereum Too: What You Need To Know

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has invested $20 million in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC: ETHE) on top of an investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC), according to the fund's 13F filing with the U.S. read more

Polygon (MATIC) Hits Another All-Time High While Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Grapple With 'Extreme Fear'

Polygon’s (MATIC) upward journey continues unabated as the token hit a new all-time high of $2.68 on Tuesday while Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE) investors battle “extreme fear.” read more

Institutional Flows To Ethereum Exceed Bitcoin For The First Time: Report

According to a report from CoinShares, the month of May marked the first time that there has ever been more investment product trading volume in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more