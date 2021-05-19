Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Shiba Inu Charity Hasn't Gotten Him A Tax Write-Off

Vitalik Buterin will not get a tax write-off for donating 50 million SHIBA INU (SHIB) tokens to the India Covid Crypto Relief Fund, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

What Happened: The Ethereum (ETH) co-founder made the disclosure in an interview where he said that he is taxed as a citizen of Singapore, a country with rules “significantly cleaner than in the U.S. or Canada,” as per Bloomberg.

Buterin said he’s not eligible for a tax write-off in the same interview.

ETH traded 8.32% lower at $3,106.34 at press time on a 24-hour basis. The cryptocurrency has fallen 28.41% on a seven-day trailing basis.

SHIB — a self-described “Dogecoin (DOGE) killer” — traded 13.93% lower at $ 0.00001412 on a 24-hour basis and fell 48.97% in a seven-day window.

See Also: How to Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 2.05% and 5.01% against Bitcoin (BTC) and ETH on a 24-hour basis. BTC traded 9.13% lower at $40,709.84 at press time.

Why It Matters: Buterin said he was not sure why various meme projects issued coins to him. He said, “Realistically, if these coin projects wanted to avoid a person who would sell a large supply, they should’ve just not issued these coins,” reported Bloomberg.

On Sunday, Buterin said he burned 410 trillion SHIB valued at the time at $6.74 billion. He said that the remainder of the tokens would be given to charity.

A week prior to the burn, he had donated 50 trillion SHIB to the Indian charity.

Read Next: Here's How Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Is Different From Dogecoin

Photo by TechCrunch on Flickr