fbpx
QQQ
-2.19
326.60
-0.68%
DIA
-2.60
346.25
-0.76%
SPY
-3.50
419.02
-0.84%
TLT
-0.35
137.14
-0.26%
GLD
+ 0.33
174.37
+ 0.19%

Not Just Bitcoin, Cathie Wood's Ark Is Heavily Bullish On Ethereum Too: What You Need To Know

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 18, 2021 11:50 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Not Just Bitcoin, Cathie Wood's Ark Is Heavily Bullish On Ethereum Too: What You Need To Know

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has invested $20 million in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC:ETHE) on top of an investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC), according to the fund's 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

What Happened: Ark holds 639,069 shares of the Grayscale Ethereum Trust, valued at $20.91 million calculated as per Tuesday’s closing value of $32.72 per share.

The investment management firm also holds 8.67 million shares of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust valued at nearly $298.07 million calculated at Tuesday’s closing price of $34.38.

While Ark’s exposure to the Bitcoin Trust is higher than the Ethereum Trust, the year-to-date returns of the latter have been more impressive.

ETHE has returned 111.1% since the year began, while GBTC has risen 7.4% in the same period.

Why It Matters: The underlying assets of the two Ark-held Grayscale funds — Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — have risen 41.47% and 332.54% respectively.

At press time, BTC traded 9.37% lower at $40,892.19, while ETH traded 6.55% lower at $3,178.47 on a 24-hour trailing basis.

Ethereum soared beyond the psychologically important $4,000 mark, touching an all-time high of $4,362.35 a week ago — buoyed by both the decentralized finance (DeFi) segment and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Bitcoin has fallen 28.75% over the course of the last seven days after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)  CEO Elon Musk said the automaker would stop accepting payments in the cryptocurrency due to environmental concerns.

See Also: Elon Musk 'Sending Dogecoin Up, Bitcoin Down' Like He's 'Wizard Of Oz,' Says Portnoy. 'This Is Bullsh*t'

Ark is an investor in both Tesla and, indirectly through Grayscale’s fund, in Bitcoin. The company’s Director of Research Brett Winton termed the apex cryptocurrency a “novel economic institution” last week. 

As per Winton, Bitcoin’s economic potential  “far outweighs the cost of the energy required to maintain it.”

Read Next: Why Square And Cathie Wood's Ark See Bitcoin Environmental Concerns As Unfounded

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Markets ETFs

Related Articles

Ethereum Classic Continues To Skyrocket, Outperforming Dogecoin Over Past Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) may have charted multiple new all-time highs on Tuesday but in terms of weekly gains, the meme cryptocurrency trailed Ethereum Classic (ETC). What Happened: ETC traded rose 44.99% in a 24-hour period leading up to press time Tuesday night to $78.73, while DOGE was up 33% at $0.57. read more

Ethereum Runs The Show Above $1.6K As Smart Contract, DeFi Cryptos Outshine Bitcoin

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap Ethereum (ETH) is leading the cryptocurrency rally and posted yet another all-time high of $1,689 on Wednesday evening. read more

Key Metric Indicates Bitcoin Rally Might Be Over For The Time-Being: What You Need To Know

Bitcoin (BTC) may be approaching a local top, according to CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju, who based his analysis on miners selling the cryptocurrency. read more

DeFi Cryptocurrencies Hit Record Highs In Tandem With Ethereum

Several decentralized finance (DeFi)-based cryptocurrencies hit their all-time highs late Sunday in tandem with Ethereum (ETH) rally. read more