Fox Jumps Into NFT Market With Animated Series By Rick And Morty Creator

Fox Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXA) partnered with Dan Harmon — the creator of the successful Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty — to launch what the official website describes as "the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain."

What Happened: WIth Krapopolis — this is the name of the series — Fox enters the non-fungible token (NFT) business with the launch of a dedicated marketplace "that will curate and sell digital goods, ranging from NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background art and GIFs, as well as tokens that provide exclusive social experiences."

The series is “centered on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.”

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Fox is also launching an NFT company called Blockchain Creative Labs.

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier explained that "Fox is going to take advertisers into the world of blockchain-powered tokens, including NFTs."

"Fox will help art meet brands meet technology,” he added.

NFTs are different from digital assets such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) since there are no two that are the same. For this reason, they are particularly suitable to ensure scarcity of scarce digital collectibles or digitized representations of physical goods.

