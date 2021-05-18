fbpx
QQQ
-0.28
324.69
-0.09%
DIA
-0.84
344.49
-0.24%
SPY
-1.20
416.72
-0.29%
TLT
-0.37
137.16
-0.27%
GLD
+ 0.38
174.32
+ 0.22%

Coinbase Announces Proposed Private Offering Of $1.25B Convertible Senior Notes

bySamyuktha Sriram
May 18, 2021 3:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase Announces Proposed Private Offering Of $1.25B Convertible Senior Notes

Coinbase announced its plans to offer a $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 in a private offering to expand business operations.

What Happened: The notes will be offered to persons reasonably believed to be “institutional buyers” under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933.

Coinbase said it would also grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $187.5 million principal amount of notes solely to cover over-allotments.

The net proceeds from the offering will reportedly be used for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital and capital expenditures, and to pay the cost of the capped call transactions. 

Coinbase said that it might also use a portion of the net proceeds to make investments in and acquisitions of other companies, products, or technologies that it identifies in the future.

See also: Coinbase's Stock Could Fall To $100 Or Lower, Says Research Firm

Coinbase shares have fallen over 14% in the past week, as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum too reported losses and increased volatility. However, the company declared that a declining stock price is unlikely to deter them in a letter to shareholders last week.

“We are a long-term focused company, not a short-term one,” stated the crypto exchange, adding that they will “continue to make bold bets that might not appear obvious to the world.”

Price Action: Coinbase shares dropped 3.92% during after-hours trading following the news. It was trading at $242.36, down 2.37%, at press time.

Image: TechCrunch on Wikimedia Commons

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Offerings Markets

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake Almost Entirely — And Buys More Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday shed nearly all of its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and continued to snap up shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). read more

Bitcoin Still Has Upper Hand Over Tesla Shares, Says Analyst Who Predicted Rise To $50K

An analyst who forecasted the apex cryptocurrency’s rise to $50,000 levels last year said Thursday that Bitcoin (BTC) has a relatively upper hand compared to Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: read more

Tesla Has Had A Major Bull In Cathie Wood's Ark. Now The Two Are At Odds Over Elon Musk's Bitcoin Stance

Cathie Wood-headed ARK Invest’s Director of Research Brett Winton is calling Bitcoin (BTC) a “novel economic institution” and said its potential outweighs its energy requirements — a stance diametrically opposite taken by Tesla Inc read more

Cardano, Dogecoin Spike As Bitcoin, Ethereum Lose Momentum On Elon Musk, Binance Jolts

As Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) lose the spark, Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are seeing some smart gains. What Happened: BTC traded 0.62% higher at $50,150.95 at press time. The apex cryptocurrency, by market capitalization, has fallen 10.9% over a seven-day trailing period. read more