fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
324.41
+ 0%
DIA
-0.04
343.69
-0.01%
SPY
-0.04
415.56
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
136.79
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
174.68
+ 0.01%

Dogecoin An Entryway To Get More People Into Cryptocurrencies, Says Co-Creator. 'What They Do After That Is Up To Them'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 18, 2021 4:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin An Entryway To Get More People Into Cryptocurrencies, Says Co-Creator. 'What They Do After That Is Up To Them'

Dogecoin (DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus said Monday that the meme cryptocurrency, far from being a threat to the cryptocurrency space, was a gateway to it.

What Happened: Markus made his comments on Twitter where he extolled the virtues of his creation.

Markus concurred with a Twitter user that Doge was “very inviting as a crypto.” He said his stance was to “disarm the black and white arguments that Doge is bad for the space. It’s very not.”

DOGE traded 6.56% higher at $0.495 at press time on a 24-hour basis. The apex cryptocurrency — Bitcoin (BTC) — traded 5.78% higher at $45,279.16 in the same time frame.

See also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: The cryptocurrency community exchanged tirades on Sunday with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk after a series of tweets from the latter that were critical of Bitcoin.

See Also: Portnoy On Dogecoin Surge Says Elon Musk Is The 'Best Market Manipulator In History Of Earth'

The acrimony between Musk and supporters of BTC has been building ever since Tesla announced it would stop accepting BTC for payments. 

Musk’s response to a tweet fueled speculation that the automaker might dump its remaining BTC holdings which he later addressed in the early hours of Monday.

Musk during the tweet war at one point said that obnoxious threads made him “want to go all in on Doge.”

Markus voiced his desire for peace on Monday and said that there should be no “war” between BTC and DOGE.

Read Next: Elon Musk's Mood Swings Split Bitcoin Market Into Paper Hands And Diamond Hands, Shows On-Chain Data

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Cathie Wood's Ark On Tesla Stopping Bitcoin Payments Says Concerns Over Energy Consumptions Are 'Misguided'

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management believes that concerns such as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s over Bitcoin’s (BTC) energy consumption are “misguided.” read more

Fisker Won't Follow In Tesla's Footsteps To Invest In, Or Accept, Bitcoin, Says CEO

Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) does not plan to invest in Bitcoin or accept the cryptocurrency as payment, CEO Henrik Fisker told CNBC</ read more

Elon Musk's Mood Swings Split Bitcoin Market Into Paper Hands And Diamond Hands, Shows On-Chain Data

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen nearly 20% in a seven-day period leading up to press time after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s read more

Elon Musk Threw The DOGE A Bone: What's Next?

Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) price fell following Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s "Saturday Night Live" appearance on May 8 and faltered again in sympathy with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), after “The Dogefather” announced in a tweet&nb read more