fbpx
QQQ
-1.98
328.37
-0.61%
DIA
-0.62
344.85
-0.18%
SPY
-1.01
417.50
-0.24%
TLT
-0.29
137.37
-0.21%
GLD
+ 2.03
170.66
+ 1.18%

Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake Almost Entirely — And Buys More Coinbase

byRachit Vats
May 18, 2021 1:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake Almost Entirely — And Buys More Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday shed nearly all of its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and continued to snap up shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).

Ark sold 188,455 shares, worth about $23.8 million in Apple. After Monday's sale, the investment firm now holds a little under 3,000 shares in the Cupertino, California-based company via the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF). No other Ark ETF has a position in Apple.

Shares of Apple closed 0.93% lower at $126.27 on Monday.

See Also: Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake By 30% And Buys Coinbase, DraftKings

The New York-based investment firm snapped up another 259,897 shares, worth about $64.5 million, in the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase via ARKF, the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

Coinbase shares closed 3.92% lower at $248.24 on Monday. The three ETFs together held 3.4 million shares, worth about $878.4 million, ahead of Monday’s trade.

Other Ark Buys On Monday:

  • Square Inc (NYSE:SQ)
  • Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)
  • StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)
  • Signify Health Inc (NYSE:SGFY)
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX)
  • 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ:MASS)
  • 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)
  • Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CSTL)
  • CM Life Sciences II Inc (NASDAQ:CMII)
  • Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS)
  • Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD)
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)
  • TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP)
  • Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)
  • Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB)
  • Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)
  • Uipath Inc (NYSE:PATH)
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
  • Atlas Crest Investment Corp (NYSE:ACIC)
  • Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)
  • Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Other Ark Sells On Monday:

  • HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HIBS)
  • Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)
  • Yeahka Ltd (OTC:YHEKF)
  • MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX)
  • Nvdia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO)
  • Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTI)
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)
  • Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR)
  • Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO)
  • KE Holdings Inc (NYSE:BEKE)
  • Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)
  • Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)
  • Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS)
  • Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)
  • Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)
  • Galileo Acquisition Corp (NYSE:GLEO)
  • Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK)
  • Agora Inc (NASDAQ:API)
  • Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE)
  • Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY)

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Penny Stocks Sector ETFs Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

He Said Whaaaaat? 10 Zaniest Elon Musk Tweets

Ever since former President Donald Trump was sent into the digital equivalent of the Land of Nod, the reigning provocateur on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has been the self-crowned Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) technoking Elon Mu read more

Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake By 30% And Buys Coinbase, DraftKings

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management shed more shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Monday, just days after halving its stake in the maker of iPhones and iPads, and snapped up shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: read more

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Curaleaf, Bank of America, Crocs, Sherwin-Williams And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines the prospects for the U.S. cannabis industry. Other featured articles discuss how cryptocurrency threatens the role of central banks, why steel stocks are due for a fall and whether the tech giants will thrive. read more

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Moderna, Netflix, Perrigo, XPO Logistics And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story presents the results of the latest Barron's Big Money Poll. Other featured articles show which food stocks are worth bite and which real estate stocks have room to run. read more