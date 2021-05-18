fbpx
QQQ
-1.98
328.37
-0.61%
DIA
-0.62
344.85
-0.18%
SPY
-1.01
417.50
-0.24%
TLT
-0.29
137.37
-0.21%
GLD
+ 2.03
170.66
+ 1.18%

Elon Musk Slips From Second Position In The Rich List As Tesla Shares Continue To Slump

byRachit Vats
May 18, 2021 1:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Elon Musk Slips From Second Position In The Rich List As Tesla Shares Continue To Slump

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has lost his spot as the world’s second-richest person in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

What Happened: Musk, the technoking and master of coin at Tesla, has seen his financial fortune slip as shares of the electric vehicle maker extended losses over the previous week on Monday, dropping 2.2% lower.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTC:LVMUY) Chairman Bernard Arnault passed Musk on the Bloomberg rich list, with a net worth of $161 billion.

Musk now has a fortune of $160.6 billion, down 24% from its January high. The serial entrepreneur's fortune has dropped about $9.1 billion this year, the most among U.S. billionaires, as per Bloomberg.

Musk, whose Twitter posts are closely followed by investors, media and fans, last week took to Twitter to announce Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin payments over concerns of the cryptocurrency's environmental impact.

The automaker began accepting Bitcoin in March after earlier purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the cryptocurrency in February. Musk later clarified that the electric vehicle company had not sold any Bitcoin. 

Tesla’s nearly 750% jump in stock price last year helped balloon Musk’s wealth, making him the richest person in the world this January, ahead of Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos — although not for long.

Why It Matters: Despite reporting record first-quarter profit, the Palo Alto, California-based company’s shares have since fallen by about a fifth amid a global semiconductor shortage, increasing competition from traditional automakers and EV startups, and regulatory concerns in China weighing on investor sentiments.

Musk, who does not draw a salary from Tesla, is set to mint billions if Tesla stock hits ambitious market capitalization and operational milestones. 

He gets to add stock equal to 1% of outstanding Tesla shares every time certain milestones are hit and there are 12 such tranches, or milestones, outlined in his package, six of which have already been unlocked.

Price Action: Tesla shares, which have fallen 18% year-to-date, closed 2.19% lower at $576.83 and were down 0.85% in extended hours.

Read Next: Elon Musk's Mood Swings Split Bitcoin Market Into Paper Hands And Diamond Hands, Shows On-Chain Data

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Entrepreneurship Markets General

Related Articles

He Said Whaaaaat? 10 Zaniest Elon Musk Tweets

Ever since former President Donald Trump was sent into the digital equivalent of the Land of Nod, the reigning provocateur on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has been the self-crowned Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) technoking Elon Mu read more

Why Tesla's Stock Is 'Stuck' Until One Of These Two Things Happens

Back in February, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas examined Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s decision to invest $1.5 billio read more

What Will It Take For Dogecoin To Hit $1? Jeff Bezos Backing And Less Than 24 Hours, Says YouTuber

Dogecoin (DOGE) could skyrocket to a record price of $1 “in less than 24 hours” if the meme cryptocurrency has the backing of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, a bullish YouTuber has claimed. read more

Dogecoin As Payment Option Gains Momentum As 'Meme Currency' Shoots For The Moon

Dogecoin (CYRPTO: DOGE), often branded as a meme coin, saw a meteoric rise last week, hitting a high of 43.77 cents Friday before giving back some of the gains over the weekend. read more