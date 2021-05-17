Is Ethereum About To Mover Lower?

The tide may be turning for Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH).

After trending higher since January, a reversal pattern has formed on the chart. This means a new downtrend may be forming.

When markets are moving higher the bulls are in charge. When they're going lower the bears are in control. A reversal pattern is an illustration that leadership is changing.

The "rounded top" pattern on the ETH chart could show the bears are taking control. This means an extended move lower may follow.