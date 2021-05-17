Dogecoin Co-Creator Amid Elon Musk Criticism Says There Should Be No 'War' Between Bitcoin And Meme Crypto

Dogecoin (DOGE) co-creator Billy Marcus has defended Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk following his criticism of Bitcoin (BTC) but believes the two cryptocurrencies can coexist and there should be no "war" between them.

What Happened: Marcus took to Twitter to say that the apex cryptocurrency and the meme cryptocurrency can help each other as they have done so in the past. He added that Bitcoin is the only reason Dogecoin exists, but called some Bitcoin users “toxic.”

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

“The only war should be against the jerks, liars, scammers, and toxicity that pollutes the entire space,” Marcus, who goes by the user name Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, said.

Markus pointed to a Twitter thread from Bitcoin proponent Peter McCormack, the likes of which Musk said make him "want to go all in on Doge."

"Do you see what being a toxic idiot does to your coin and community?" Markus quipped, noting it to be a "mic drop" moment.

The Dogecoin co-creator also gave a professional tip to Bitcoin supporters who attacked Musk on Twitter for his criticism of the apex cryptocurrency, advising them not to go around “bashing” other people’s coin of choice and to be “genuinely excited” about their coins themselves.

Pro tip: if you go around bashing other people’s coin / token of choice, that is utterly unconvincing to them. They will not want to ever support your coin / token after that. Instead, if you want people to be excited about your coin / token, be excited and genuine yourself. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 16, 2021

Why It Matters: Created mainly as a joke in 2013, Dogecoin has shot to prominence this year, in major part due to endorsement from Musk.

The Tesla CEO is a big supporter of the meme cryptocurrency and seems to be making a bigger push for its acceptance since last week. The billionaire entrepreneur said that Tesla had abandoned Bitcoin payments but “was looking at other cryptocurrencies that use <1% of Bitcoin’s energy/transaction.”

The potential environmental damage of cryptocurrency mining has been a subject of debate and controversy but several researchers, including those at major Tesla-backer Ark Investment Management, have dismissed such concerns.

Bitcoin has lost 6.4% during the past 24 hours and is trading at $44,952.47 at press time. Dogecoin is down 7.1% during the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.4933 at press time.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says Tesla 'Looking At' Other Cryptos That Use Less Than 1% Of Bitcoin's Energy. Which Could Be It?

Photo by Forextime.com on Flickr