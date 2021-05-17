A Cryptocurrency Is Skyrocketing In Defiance Of Bitcoin-Led Selloff, Outperforming Dogecoin, Cardano

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) traded in the red at press time on Sunday night amid uncertainty whether Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk hinted at dumping the automaker’s cryptocurrency holdings but there is one coin that bucked the trend over the past week.

What Happened: Polygon (MATIC) has soared 69.63% over a seven-day trailing period leading up to press time. On a 24-hour trailing basis, MATIC traded 1.99% higher at $1.65.

Contrast this to BTC, which has fallen 22.82% in a seven-day period, and ETH which has declined 11.29%.

At press time, on a 24-hour trailing basis, BTC was down 4.48% to $45,398.65, while ETH traded lower by 9.2% at $3,440.47.

On Sunday, Musk may have signaled that Tesla could dump the remainder of its BTC holdings. The company disclosed in its first-quarter results that it sold $272 million of the cryptocurrency in the period after recording a purchase of $1.5 billion.

Why It Matters: The network powering MATIC hopes to resolve issues affecting Ethereum such as high “gas” fees needed for transactions and confirmations, as per the project’s website.

Recently, a number of Dogecoin (DOGE) lookalikes have emerged, which are further ratcheting up ETH network fees as they occupy block space on the latter's chain, MarketWatch reported. DOGE traded 7.35% lower at $0.49 at press time.

The coins allegedly congesting the Ethereum network include SHIBA INU (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Kishu Inu (KISHU), as per The Block’s Director of Research Larry Cermak.

I don't have the exact numbers on this but anecdotally these new Doge copycats are taking a shit ton of recent block space and causing gas spikes to 300+ 1. KISHU

2. ELON

3. SHIH

4. CoShi

5. BHIBA And many others. Gonna end really badly — Larry Cermak (@lawmaster) May 10, 2021

Coins that complement or compete with Ethereum have seen increased interest recently. Others that have risen include AAVE (AAVE) and Cardano (ADA) both up 25.21% and 11.72% on a seven-day period.

