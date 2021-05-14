fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.05
312.29
+ 2.21%
DIA
+ 4.00
336.23
+ 1.18%
SPY
+ 6.32
403.85
+ 1.54%
TLT
+ 1.27
134.54
+ 0.94%
GLD
+ 1.54
169.61
+ 0.9%

7 Surprising Bitcoin Metrics You Should Watch Amid Latest Fall

byAdrian Zmudzinski
May 14, 2021 5:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
7 Surprising Bitcoin Metrics You Should Watch Amid Latest Fall

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) recently saw a major downwards price movement after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced it wouldn't be accepting the cryptocurrency as means of payment over environmental concerns.

What Happened: According to a recent Business Insider report, there are seven metrics that traders and investors should check after Bitcoin plunged as much as 17%, to below $50,000 from a high near $58,0-00.

The first one of those metrics is the aggregated open interest on Bitcoin futures, which fell from a high of $20.39 billion on May 12 to $18.79 billion on the next day.

Business Insider points out that traders of this kind of derivative can often leverage their position up to 125 times and that consequently, "the market moving only slightly can trigger liquidations on those positions."

According to a market analyst, in the previous 24 hours, "332 796 traders were liquidated, with a total of $3,640 million in liquidations. $2,210 million of which within one hour before the tweet was published."

John Wu, the president of a crypto firm Ava Labs and CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti CEO commented on the open interest metric by explaining that it can inform on future movement in the spot markets.

In other words, the higher the open interest, the more one can expect the positions to be leveraged, and the more easily the price could crash due to liquidations.

Mognetti also pointed to Bitcoin options data, "You can also look at option implied versus realized to understand the Bitcoin price drop."

Crypto hedge fund Alameda Research trader Sam Trabucco recommended checking historical futures premia, historical futures open interest, and spot-price data.

He explained that when open interest is skyrocketing and premia are high for a while, it becomes critical to starting watching price data.

"When the price data dips down from a local maximum, for instance, all these combinations combine for an environment where liquidations are really likely to drive prices down even more," Trabucco noted.

CoinShares' Mognetti also suggested checking the market depth for the BTC/USD trading pair.

He pointed out that the chart clearly shows "a rapid decimation of market depth on spot BTC-USD order books aggregated across 6 exchanges."

Ava Labs' Wu also highlighted the importance of anecdotal insights and news, providing an example about the mid-April crash:

"For example, since the drop, I have had a lot of friends from traditional finance ask me if this is the dip they were waiting for to get involved. […] I am not sure if this is scientific, but based on my conversations with traditional finance people, this will invite new players into crypto and continue the trend of more players in the space of crypto."

Mognetti also recommended checking the divergence of the prices of the spot markets, pointing out that at the time of the mid-April crash, "the divergence in spot prices between Coinbase and Binance reached nearly 3% at one point."

He explained that this is significant because it shows that "most of the sell-off was coming from the Asia market, not the US or Europe" and said:

"Futures traded at significant discounts to spot, with the annualized rolling 3-month basis on Binance falling to -37% according to data provider Skew."

The last metric, also recommended by Mognetti, is total liquidations. 

This data shows that on May 12, $3.46 billion of longs were liquidated in the cryptocurrency market, the highest number reported since April 17.

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Citi Considers Launching Bitcoin Custody, Crypto Trading

Major currency trading bank Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is considering the launch of services dedicated to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other crypto assets. read more

Exclusive: Betsy Cohen Talks SPACs, Buffett, Bitcoin On 'SPACs Attack'

Betsy Cohen, the founder of The Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK),  appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "PreMarket Prep" Monday for an exclusive interview.  read more

Palantir Co-Founder Joe Lonsdale Says Bitcoin Is 'A Bet That The Emperor Has No Clothes'

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a risky investment, co-founder of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) Joe Lonsdale said Monday on CNBC's "TechCheck." read more

Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Below $300?

Kourtney Gibson of Loop Capital bought shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) last week, she said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more