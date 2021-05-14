fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.84
313.51
+ 1.83%
DIA
+ 3.15
337.08
+ 0.93%
SPY
+ 5.40
404.77
+ 1.32%
TLT
+ 0.87
134.94
+ 0.64%
GLD
+ 0.98
170.17
+ 0.57%

How to Buy Bitcoin with Credit Card – Beginner's Guide

byRaphael Darkwah
May 14, 2021 10:54 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
How to Buy Bitcoin with Credit Card – Beginner's Guide

This article gives an overview of Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency exchange where the digital coin could be bought and sold, and — most importantly for beginners — the exchange at a glance that can help answer the question: Where should you buy Bitcoin?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has returned 83.56% year-to-date (YTD). Cryptocurrency has benefitted extensively from the crypto boom of 2021. Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $64,863.10 on April 14, 2021. This propelled cryptocurrency to surpass $1 trillion in market capitalization and has led to an interest in Bitcoin from novice to seasoned traders and investors. With billions of dollars in daily trade volume, where do beginners find credible exchanges that can safely store your coins?

Where Can You Buy Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is listed on all major cryptocurrency exchanges. Due to restrictions, you should be able to buy Bitcoin on a platform that can safely and securely hold your coins. Wondering if you can buy Bitcoin in the U.S., Venezuela, Korea, or any other country without any hindrances? One particular exchange that has been in operation since 2013 and is trusted by more than 2 million people globally, is Coinmama. Coinmama is one of the few exchanges where you can buy Bitcoin with credit card

Coinmama at a Glance

Coinmama was created in 2013 as a cryptocurrency exchange in Israel. As a financial service company, Coinmama thrives on the idea of decentralized finance. It aims to drive out intermediaries such as traditional banks, which come with hidden fees.

Coinmama sees high volume from countries such as Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, UAE and Korea. Residents of such developing countries are investing in Bitcoin because they do not have access to the U.S. stock market through conventional methods. Aside from this, cryptocurrencies are relatively cheaper and easier to access. Despite the Kimchi Premium in Korea, people feel investing in Bitcoin brings a sense of financial inclusion.

How to Buy Bitcoin on Coinmama

You now know how inclusive Bitcoin is to global citizens through Coinmama. Follow the steps below to buy your first coins with CoinMama.

SIGN UP! Provide authentic details of your full legal name, create a strong password and choose your country of residence.

Verify your account. Verification normally takes 10 to 30 minutes to complete.

Upload funds. If you’re wondering whether you can buy Bitcoin with a credit card, you can. Coinmama supports Apple Pay, Google Pay, SEPA, MasterCard and Visa.

NAVIGATE to BITCOIN PAGE. Purchase Bitcoin and it would be processed and added to your account. 

Should You Buy Bitcoin at Coinmama?

Coinmama operates in 188 countries and through its operations have gained the trust of more than 2.7 million people. With an array of payment options, a highly secured and user-friendly platform, Coinmama is a good consideration to buying Bitcoin. Several investors forecast Bitcoin to reach at least $100,000 soon. Now could be the time to create an account so that you don’t miss out on potential gains.

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets General

Related Articles

Increasing Crypto Use Cases: How Fish.Pro Plans to Fuel the Next Cycle of Cryptocurrency Adoption

In the past few months, the cryptocurrency industry has experienced an interesting shift in how digital assets are perceived. To a large extent, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are no longer viewed as a bubble waiting to burst. read more

What Is Arweave (AR) Crypto And Why It's Up 98%

Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) — a cryptocurrency project dedicated to permanent data hosting — saw significant price growth earlier today ahead of its listing on the world's top crypto exchange. read more

Crypto.com Becomes Official Crypto And NFT Sponsor For IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto. com announced an official two-year sponsorship deal with the Ice Hockey World Championships What Happened: According to the sponsorship agreement, Crypto.com will be the exclusive cryptocurrency and NFT sponsor of the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Latvia this May and in Finland next year. read more

Bitcoin Still Has Upper Hand Over Tesla Shares, Says Analyst Who Predicted Rise To $50K

An analyst who forecasted the apex cryptocurrency’s rise to $50,000 levels last year said Thursday that Bitcoin (BTC) has a relatively upper hand compared to Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: read more