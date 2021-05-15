fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.05
312.29
+ 2.21%
DIA
+ 4.00
336.23
+ 1.18%
SPY
+ 6.32
403.85
+ 1.54%
TLT
+ 1.27
134.54
+ 0.94%
GLD
+ 1.54
169.61
+ 0.9%

DBS Bank Singapore Launches Asia's First Direct Crypto Offering To Clients

bySamyuktha Sriram
May 15, 2021 6:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
DBS Bank Singapore Launches Asia's First Direct Crypto Offering To Clients

Asia’s largest bank has moved to offer its wealthiest clients direct access to cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX: D05) announced they would allow its private banking clients to invest in Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, and XRP.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the offering will allow private banking clients to invest and manage these assets in a safe, secure, and structured manner, DBS Group Holdings Ltd.

It also builds on the success of DBS' digital asset exchange, launched back in December 2020, offering institutional investors and accredited investors a fully integrated tokenization, trading, and custody ecosystem for digital assets.

Why It Matters: “Our trust structure allows clients to conveniently hold these assets, with a peace of mind that they will be safely managed and passed on to their intended beneficiaries,” said Joseph Poon, group head of DBS Private Bank.

In Q1, DBS' digital exchange held $60 million in assets under custody, with trading volumes up 10-fold.

See also: Goldman Sachs Director Allegedly Leaves The Bank After Making Fortune From Dogecoin: Report

The bank’s further expansion into the crypto market comes on a wave of traditional financial institutions offering crypto-centric products to their clients. Earlier this year, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) said they were exploring offering clients more products linked to cryptocurrency.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $48,678, down 3.72% in the past 24-hours.

The market-leading cryptocurrency slightly recovered from a low of $46,980 it saw on Thursday after Elon Musk announced Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment.

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Goldman Sachs Director Allegedly Leaves The Bank After Making Fortune From Dogecoin: Report

A Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) managing director reportedly left the job after making a significant amount of money with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more

It's Never Been Easier To Buy Cryptocurrencies. Here Is Why.

The first decentralized cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was created in 2009 by the mysterious developer Satoshi Nakamoto. Over the past decade, a host of other digital currencies have become available. These are collectively known as ‘altcoins’ and, by some estimates, number over 5,000 unique tokens each with their own proposed use cases.  read more

Goldman Sachs Leads $15M Investment Round In Crypto Analytics Firm Coin Metrics

Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) led a $15 million Series B investment round in cryptocu read more

Ethereum Hits New All-Time High Above $2,700

Ethereum (ETH) hit an all-time high of $2,702.91 minutes before press time on Tuesday night.  What Happened: The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization traded 7.93% high at $2,707.55 at press time in a 24-hour period. On a seven-day trailing basis, it has risen 16.12%. read more