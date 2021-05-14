fbpx
Crypto.com Becomes Official Crypto And NFT Sponsor For IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

bySamyuktha Sriram
May 14, 2021 6:49 am
Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto. com announced an official two-year sponsorship deal with the Ice Hockey World Championships

What Happened: According to the sponsorship agreement, Crypto.com will be the exclusive cryptocurrency and NFT sponsor of the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Latvia this May and in Finland next year.

“This is just the latest in a series of exciting sports partnerships where we bring together the best of blockchain technology and sport by co-creating NFTs sure to become instant classics and highly coveted collectibles,” said Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek in an exclusive press release.

What Else: The deal is supported by brands like Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) and Swiss luxury watchmaker Tissot.

The deal would also signify a step forward for the wider acceptance of cryptocurrency worldwide as the IIHF becomes the first international sports federation to have a flagship event supported by a cryptocurrency and NFT platform.

See also: Snoop Dogg Releases His First NFT Collection 'A Journey With The Dogg' On Crypto.Com

“NFTs have already found a role in sport but we are delighted to be the first international sports federation to properly recognize how they can add value to a number of stakeholders who are both familiar and new to ice hockey,” said IIHF President Rene Fasel.

In addition to developing exclusive NFTs, Crypto.com’s branding will be featured prominently in the team benches and rink board advertising for at least the next two years.

