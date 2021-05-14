fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
319.34
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
340.23
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
410.17
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
135.81
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
171.16
-0.01%

Bitcoin Still Has Upper Hand Over Tesla Shares, Says Analyst Who Predicted Rise To $50K

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 14, 2021 4:17 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Still Has Upper Hand Over Tesla Shares, Says Analyst Who Predicted Rise To $50K

An analyst who forecasted the apex cryptocurrency’s rise to $50,000 levels last year said Thursday that Bitcoin (BTC) has a relatively upper hand compared to Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares.

What Happened: Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mike McGlone described Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s announcement regarding Tesla’s BTC payments halt as a “curious move” in a tweet, noting that $40,000 was a crucial point for the cryptocurrency. 

In a separate tweet, McGlone noted that, while BTC was breaking higher, Tesla shares were declining.

McGlone pointed out that both Tesla and Bitcoin consume a lot of electricity, which is “getting greener and should diminish as a Bitcoin criticism, and extols the defensive benefits of its decentralized computer network.”

At press time, BTC traded 2.6% lower at $49,261.13 over a 24-hour-trailing period. The cryptocurrency has fallen 11.44% in a seven-day period.

Tesla shares closed nearly 3.1% lower at $571.69 in the regular session on Thursday. The automaker’s shares have declined 14.13% over seven days. 

Why It Matters: In a note Thursday, McGlone wrote that Tesla suspending Bitcoin payments “doesn’t shake our thesis that the crypto is in early price discovery days on its way to becoming the global digital reserve asset in a world of accelerating digitalization and electrification,” CoinDesk reported.

McGlone noted that electricity is increasingly coming from “solar and wind, which are cost effective.” The analyst called Musk’s remarks “odd” since the automaker’s product “is fed solely by electricity.”

See Also: Elon Musk Says Tesla 'Looking At' Other Cryptos That Use Less Than 1% Of Bitcoin's Energy. Which Could Be It?

On Thursday, ARK Invest’s Director of Research Brett Winton said BTC’s potential outweighs its energy requirements and termed it a “novel economic institution.”

ARK’s flagship fund — ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) — holds both Tesla and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:COIN) shares.

Read Next: Portnoy On Dogecoin Surge Says Elon Musk Is The 'Best Market Manipulator In History Of Earth'

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla Has Had A Major Bull In Cathie Wood's Ark. Now The Two Are At Odds Over Elon Musk's Bitcoin Stance

Cathie Wood-headed ARK Invest’s Director of Research Brett Winton is calling Bitcoin (BTC) a “novel economic institution” and said its potential outweighs its energy requirements — a stance diametrically opposite taken by Tesla Inc read more

Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake By 30% And Buys Coinbase, DraftKings

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management shed more shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Monday, just days after halving its stake in the maker of iPhones and iPads, and snapped up shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: read more

20 Picks From The 2021 CNBC 'Stock Draft': Bitcoin, Amazon, Ark Lead The Way

The annual CNBC Stock Draft was held on Thursday. Ten professional investors, athletes and celebrities each chose two picks from a list of 60 investment ideas. The contest will crown the winner as the team with the highest average return from April 29, 2021, to Feb. 11, 2022, the Friday before the Super Bowl. read more

Cathie Wood Adds $33.8M Shares In Shopify, Sells More Square To Pile Up Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday snapped up 28,989 shares of the Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP), worth about $33.8 million, as the stock jumped ahead of its scheduled earnings report later this week. read more