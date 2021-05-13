Elon Musk Working With Dogecoin Devs 'To Improve System Transaction Efficiency'

One day after saying Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) would no longer accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) for car payments, The "Dogefather" is back on his favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE).

"Working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising," Musk said in a Thursday evening tweet.

The automaker is concerned about the “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels” used for Bitcoin mining and transactions.

“Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a prominent future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment,” Musk said in Wednesday's statement.

Earlier Thursday, Musk said in a different tweet, "To be clear, I strongly believe in crypto, but it can’t drive a massive increase in fossil fuel use, especially coal."

The price of Bitcoin fell as much as 15% following Tesla's decision to stop accepting Bitcoin.

Musk has tweeted several times about Dogecoin, the meme crypto that has exploded in value in 2021, over the past few years.

