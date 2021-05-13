fbpx
Oversold Bitcoin Falls To Support

byMark Putrino
May 13, 2021 12:51 pm
Could Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) stage a rebound? It has dropped to a level that has been support and is oversold.

Oversold means it's trading below what would be a typical or average trading range. These conditions draw buyers in the market.

Support is a level where there is more demand than supply. That’s why sell-offs end when they reach them.

The last time BTC fell to levels around $49,500 and was as oversold as it is now, it found support and a rally followed. There’s no guarantee this happens again, but there’s a good chance that it does.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin

btc_2.png

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

