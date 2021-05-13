MicroStrategy Now Owns 91,850 Bitcoin After Revealing New Purchase

One of the biggest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) bulls announced a new purchase of the cryptocurrency, adding to a massive stake for his publicly-traded company.

What Happened: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) announced it acquired 271 Bitcoin for $15 million at an average price point of $55,387.

The purchase was revealed in a filing and confirmed by CEO Michael Saylor on Twitter.

MicroStrategy now owns a total of 91,850 Bitcoin, according to Saylor.

Related Link: Breaking: Tesla Suspends Vehicle Purchases Via Bitcoin

Why It’s Important: MicroStrategy was one of the first publicly traded companies to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet and has continued to do so.

The company reported a 10% year-over-year increase in revenue in the recent quarter and said it may consider selling Bitcoin in the future.

Based on the purchase revealed today, MicroStrategy could think Bitcoin remains undervalued and won’t sell until it reaches a higher price point.

The company’s Bitcoin stake is worth $4.61 billion based on the price at the time of writing. MicroStrategy paid $2.24 billion for its Bitcoin with an average price paid of $24,403.

Price Action: Bitcoin is trading at $50,832, down 2.69% Thursday morning at publication.

MicroStrategy shares are down 0.91% to $536.92 Thursday morning at publication.

(Photo: Jurg Kradoifer via Unsplash)

Related Link: What are the top healthcare stocks to watch right now? Benzinga Global Small-Cap Conference streaming LIVE TODAY to find out.

