Dogecoin Sees 'Global Developer Initiative' To Help Build Commercial Apps On Top Of Its Blockchain: What You Need To Know

AppSwarm, Corp (OTC:SWRM) announced a global developer initiative centered around DogeLab.io’s blockchain research project related to building “a sort of decentralized network” of Dogecoin (DOGE) development teams.

What Happened: The Tulsa-based AppSwarm said that the teams would share ideas and provide support for Doge-based applications for commercial and possible larger enterprises functioning under their local jurisdictions but within the DogeLabs network.

“The company believes the fastest, easiest, and most cost-effective way for doing this is to build a sort of decentralized network of DogeLabs DevOp teams from across the globe in Europe, Asia, The Middle East, Africa, and South America on which to quickly expand the rapid implementation of Doge into new projects,” said Tom Bustamante, CEO of DogeLabs, according to a statement.

DogeLabs is also calling for developers who wish to join its DevOps program to apply. The company is also seeking investment partners worldwide.

DOGE traded 12.01% lower at $0.44 at press time. The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.42% lower at $51,200.42.

Why It Matters: It is noteworthy that AppSwarm, a publicly-traded software development company and an aggregator of mobile apps, filed to sell securities in the United States in Sept. 2019, but the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declared the offering statement “abandoned” on June 15, 2020.

Dogecoin as a cryptocurrency is coming of age. Recently, a Canadian company announced that it was sending a mission to the moon onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, who also heads SpaceX, said that the mission would be paid for in DOGE.

In March, Dallas Mavericks-owner Mark Cuban said that the basketball team would accept the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency as payments for merchandise and tickets.

Musk recently ran a poll on his Twitter social media account asking followers if Tesla should accept DOGE as payments.

Price Action: On Wednesday, AppSwarm shares closed 5.45% higher at $0.0116.

