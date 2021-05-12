Taeltech Generates Organic Consumer Insights Using Blockchain

Just about every business makes use of a supply chain, especially those in the retail or e-commerce sectors, and most companies have had to deal with a lot of issues due to COVID-19. Businesses that are active in the supply chain sector or rely on supply chain operations to run their business are particularly affected by this pandemic. In fact, an astounding 73 percent of the participants of a global survey that was conducted in 2020 said that their supply chain operations were negatively impacted by COVID-19. That being said, not only companies have been affected by COVID-19. Ethically-minded consumers have started to increasingly demand transparency, especially in regard to product supply chains. The marketing and blockchain technology company Taeltech made note of this demand and found a way to address it.

In the recent past, a lot of companies have already started to implement product-tracing solutions in an effort to ensure product safety, anti-counterfeiting, and transparency, but many of them don’t actually solve the problem. These systems often lack a proper front-end, so they never actually solve the “last mile” problem, meaning that consumers still don’t know where the products came from.

Further, manufacturers don’t get any additional benefits because the systems they use effectively leave most of the potential untapped. In this fast-paced and ever-evolving world, not being able to correctly assess consumer sentiments and behaviors is detrimental to a business’s success. With its system that helps connect brands with consumers, Taeltech is providing a solution to both of these problems.

Generating Insights Through Transparency

With the company’s WeChat-based mini-app that is a fast-moving consumer goods scanning tool, consumers can scan the barcodes of products to get information about the manufacturer’s credibility and reputation, the safety of the ingredients, nutritional information, and more.

This way, consumers know exactly who made their product and where it came from. Additionally, by scanning products with the app, consumers can accumulate loyalty points, which are called Wabi points, that they can then use to get discounts in the company’s native marketplace, which offers thousands of different stock-keeping units of various foreign products that are shipped directly to consumers from the country of origin.

Further, manufacturers can equip their products with special QR codes that indicate higher rewards for consumers when scanning, enticing them to participate and generate more data for Taeltech and the manufacturers. Users can also provide the marketing technology business with data on purchasing habits, product and category browsing, general demographic and geographic details, as well as income level for Wabi points.

Additionally, users can earn Wabi points by regularly participating in behavioral experiments as well as flash surveys or testing new products on the company’s platform. With this mutually beneficial arrangement, producers can communicate a lot more to the consumers and consumers get product knowledge as well as discounts.

Wabi points can be spent on the native marketplace, however, they have a 1:1 correspondence in value with Wabi tokens, which are crypto tokens that are traded on the open market. This means that the value of Wabi points fluctuates, which increases consumer engagement as well as daily active viewership. Further, for every Wabi point that is issued to a consumer, one Wabi token is locked out of circulation.

Participation is Key

Taeltech creates comprehensive user consumption profiles that are composed of purchases on its marketplace as well as items purchased elsewhere that were scanned with its scanning tool. These user profiles are enriched with behavioral metadata as well as data from the surveys and experiments.

The whole system is free to use for the manufacturers since the company is making money by assembling unique and deep datasets about consumer behavior that it later integrates into its agile marketing dashboard to generate behavioral data-driven user seeds for look-a-like targeting on social media and e-commerce platforms.

It’s also free for consumers. In fact, they are actually getting paid in Wabi points for using the app and marketplace.

The Tech Behind Taeltech

Taeltech’s integrated ecosystem offers full-scale agile marketing support. This includes market intelligence gathering, hypothesis formulation, hypothesis validation, and measuring the campaign’s feedback. However, its main business consists of three components.

First off, the marketing technology company, which is based in Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, and Singapore, collects data from its userbase of actual consumers in over 500 cities across China who use its marketplace and scanning tool. Further, it collects data from social media and e-commerce platforms on a massive scale.

These massive collections of consumer commentary are analyzed with the help of its machine learning and natural language processing tech stack to derive an in-depth understanding of consumers’ brand choice preferences. By measuring the efficacy of product and brand descriptions, the firm helps formulate marketing strategies with much higher conversion and retention rates than anything that is currently available on the market.

One of the aspects that are especially beneficial for clients is that they can validate their hypotheses within Taeltech’s sandbox ecosystem before releasing them to the public, enabling faster and more frequent marketing hypothesis testing iterations.

By constantly collecting and processing massive amounts of data from digital media, including video and live-streaming transcriptions of key opinion leaders, user comments, trends as well as brand mentions, and more, marketing hypotheses can continuously be improved to match the current consumer and market sentiment.

All of the company’s data threads are brought together inside its recommendation engine, which makes predictions about the preferences and interests of particular users or user groups that share certain interests or preferences. Further, the recommendation engine can gauge different messaging/product presentation effects with diverse demographics by making specific user groups participate in surveys and experiments.

The business also uses ghost product listings and live A/B testing on its marketplace to target specific user groups and generate new data for them on demand. So, all things considered, Taeltech provides businesses and brands with ways to gather useful information, while also providing consumers with ways to earn Wabi points and have access to more transparency.