SafeMoon, Shiba Inu Bring Little-Known Crypto Exchange Ahead Of Tinder On iPhone App Store Chart

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 12, 2021 3:33 am
The iPhone app for BitMart, a cryptocurrency exchange associated with quick listing of meme coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and SafeMoon (SAFEMOON), gained ground on Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store.

What Happened: BitMart’s app was placed on the no. 64 spot on the chart of top iPhone apps, in terms of downloads, compiled by SensorTower, a market intelligence provider.

The cryptocurrency exchange desk was placed ahead of Tinder, a popular dating service of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

The applications of Uber Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UBER) food delivery service Uber Eats, and Pandora A/S (OTC:PANDY) (OTC:PNDZF) also trailed BitMart in the App Store rankings.

SAFEMOON traded 9.44% lower at $0.0000084 at press time on a 24-hour basis, while SHIB traded 21.05% lower at $0.00003. SAFEMOON has risen 93.67% on a seven-day trailing basis, while SHIB has skyrocketed 1,429.09% in the same period.

See Also: How to Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.19% higher at $57,280.97.

Why It Matters: BitMart app was downloaded 300,000 times in April all over the world, according to SensorTower data. 

The same data indicates that the application of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) was the top free app on the marketplace and was downloaded 2 million times globally in April.

The Cayman Island-based BitMart has offices in New York, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Greater China. The exchange saw a trading volume of $1.3 billion, as per CoinMarketCap.

In terms of active markets, SAFEMOON/Tether (USDT) and SHIB/USDT were ranked at no. 3 and no. 4 spots on BitMart by CoinMarketCap.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.7% lower at $125.91 in Thursday’s regular session and fell another 0.15% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Shiba Inu Sister Token, A Literal Dogecoin Killer, Has Soared 650% This Week: What You Need To Know

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

