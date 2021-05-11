fbpx
Ripple (XRP) Falls To Support: Is A Big Move Coming?

byMark Putrino
May 11, 2021 2:25 pm
Ripple (XRP) Falls To Support: Is A Big Move Coming?

Ripple (CRYPTO:XRP) found support once again at the $1.39 level. This level was also support on May 4 and 5. Sometimes markets have memories and that’s what happened here.

Support is a level where there is more demand for the stock than there is supply. That’s why sell-offs end when they reach them, but sometimes the support breaks. This means the sellers end up overpowering the buyers and the market makes a large move lower.

See Also: After Head Fake, Stellar Lumens (XLM) Moves Back Above Resistance

If the support at $1.39 breaks, XRP could drop to the $1.04 level, which is where it found support at the end of April. The market may remember that too.

xrp_2.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

