fbpx
QQQ
-2.81
328.57
-0.86%
DIA
-2.87
350.69
-0.83%
SPY
-3.35
421.45
-0.8%
TLT
-0.66
138.48
-0.48%
GLD
-0.77
172.91
-0.44%

Tuesday's Market Minute: Thar She Doge

byTD Ameritrade Network
May 11, 2021 10:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tuesday's Market Minute: Thar She Doge

For the last several months, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has been pledging to take Dogecoin to the moon. On Sunday, he tweeted that SpaceX is launching a satellite named “Doge-1” on a mission paid for with Dogecoin. This followed Musk’s Saturday Night Live debut when he called the cryptocurrency a “hustle.” Following his appearance on the show, the token shed almost one-third of its price Saturday evening. However, the commodity remains up more than 10,000% this year. Prior to Saturday, Dogecoin has seen a six-month trailing gain of as much as 27,000%. Believers behind this name support its increased adoption, cheaper transaction costs compared to its competition, and the strong community of support fueling its move to the upside.

Memes and Musk aside, the cryptocurrency industry is undoubtedly expanding and thus, evolving. The growing number of lobbyists in Washington show just that, in addition to the recent hiring of former regulators. In terms of legislation, this month the House passed a bill supported by cryptocurrency lobbyists to create a team that will aid in regulating digital coins. Even so, many feel these are not reasons enough to hold Dogecoin. Although the name has witnessed significant outperformance, the skeptics believe it lacks substance relative to its peers.

One argument being that although Dogecoin supporters enjoy the speed and cost of its transactions compared to Ethereum and Bitcoin, other coins still have lower and faster fees – including Nano, Ripple, Litecoin, and Dash. Additionally, Dogecoin debuted to the public nearly eight years ago, and has only broken into 1,300 global businesses as a form of payment. Beyond crypto exchanges, many are wondering if this coin has real utility in today’s world.

Image by Tumisu from Pixabay

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Earnings Government News Regulations Markets Tech General

Related Articles

Tesla To Accept Dogecoin? Elon Musk Sends Price Up 15% Minutes After Tweet

Elon Musk, sometimes referred to as the “Dogefather,” proved that he is still capable of driving market momentum after he asked his followers if Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) should accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and only 10 minutes after the price of DOGE was up by 15%. read more

Here's How Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Is Different From Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) may have been basking in the limelight but there is a cryptocurrency trying to steal the show. read more

Is Litecoin Slated To Be The Next Crypto Show Stopper?

Litecoin (LTC) hit an all-time high of $412.96 on Sunday night. The cryptocurrency was trading nearly 18% higher at press time. What Happened: LTC gained 49.29% over a seven-day trailing period and traded 17.48% higher at $400.06 on a 24-hour basis, according to CoinMarketCap data. read more

Dan Ives Talks 'Saturday Night Live' Impact On Tesla, Popular Cryptocurrencies

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives discussed the impact that Elon Musk's "Saturday Night Live" appearance had on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and cryptocurrency Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more