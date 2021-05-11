fbpx
QQQ
-1.51
327.27
-0.46%
DIA
-5.86
353.68
-1.68%
SPY
-5.15
423.25
-1.23%
TLT
-0.67
138.49
-0.49%
GLD
-0.29
172.43
-0.17%

Stanley Druckenmiller Says The Fed Is Endangering The Dollar, Presenting An Opportunity For Cryptocurrency

byAdam Eckert
May 11, 2021 12:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Stanley Druckenmiller Says The Fed Is Endangering The Dollar, Presenting An Opportunity For Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will likely hold its place as the leading store of value in the cryptocurrency space, but Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) will face brutal competition, billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Current Federal Reserve policies are endangering the status of the U.S. dollar, Druckenmiller said, adding that it will lose its reserve currency status within 15 years. 

The dollar is "the cleanest dirty shirt in the room," he said.

Five or six years ago, Druckenmiller thought cryptocurrency was a solution in search of a problem, he told CNBC. "The problem has been clearly identified," he said, adding that the problem is central bankers.

The most likely replacement is a ledger system that has not yet been invented, Druckenmiller said. 

It will be very difficult to unseat Bitcoin as a store of value because it has been around for 14 years, and although Ethereum has the lead in terms of smart contracts, it is not likely to be the "ultimate winner," Druckenmiller told CNBC.

Related Link: What's Driving The Ethereum Rally?

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 91.73% year-to-date. At last check Tuesday, it was up 0.35% at $56,000.60.

Ethereum is up 434.59% year-to-date. It was up 1.82% at $4,021.20 at last check Tuesday.

(Image by WorldSpectrum from Pixabay)

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government Markets Media

Related Articles

Dan Ives Talks 'Saturday Night Live' Impact On Tesla, Popular Cryptocurrencies

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives discussed the impact that Elon Musk's "Saturday Night Live" appearance had on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and cryptocurrency Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more

Bet On 'Saturday Night Live' With These Elon Musk, Miley Cyrus And Crypto Prop Bets

Ahead of the widely anticipated "Saturday Night Live" appearance by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, sportsbooks are now offering prop bets on crypto mentions, Kate Rooney reported Friday on CNBC. read more

New SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Confirms A Lot Of Cryptocurrencies 'Are Indeed Securities,' Paving The Way For New Legislation

Gary Gensler, the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, believes that more regulation is required in crypto markets. read more

Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson Adds To Her Coinbase Position

Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson told CNBC’s “Fast Money: Halftime Report” Thursday that she added to her position in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). read more