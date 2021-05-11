CBOE Files To List Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF

The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), traded as Cboe Global Markets Inc (NYSE:CBOE), filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF).

What Happened: CBOE filed a form 19b-4 with the SEC on Monday requesting to list Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF, which the asset manager filed with the regulator to launch earlier this month.

By filing the form, the exchange started the regulator's approval process, forcing it to give the first response within 45 days, which could result in a deadline extension to a maximum total of 240 days or a rejection.

The SEC has been avoiding making final decisions about Bitcoin ETFs as of lately, which is progress considering under its former chairman, Jay Clayton, the organization usually made it very clear it was not interested in approving such a product.

At the end of April, the SEC extended the typical 45-day time period to decide on VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF application, with the new deadline of June 17, 2021.

Hopes have been high since mid-April when Clayton was replaced by Gary Gensler, who taught the course “Blockchain and Money” at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and has called cryptocurrency a “catalyst for change.”

(Photo by André François McKenzie on Unsplash)