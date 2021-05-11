Goldman Sachs Director Allegedly Leaves The Bank After Making Fortune From Dogecoin: Report

A Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) managing director reportedly left the job after making a significant amount of money with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Happened: According to a recent eFinancialCareers report, Managing Director and Head of Emerging Market sales Aziz McMahon at Goldman Sachs London office resigned after making millions trading Dogecoin.

The news outlet admits that the rumor was confirmed neither by Goldman Sachs nor McMahon, but the director's colleagues purportedly confirmed his departure.

What Else: According to CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin's price rose over 147 times since January, hitting its record high of $0.7159 on May 8, before correcting by over 28% to its current price of $0.5077.

At its highest, the coin's market cap reached $92.7 billion, higher than silicon manufacturer's Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), home-sharing firm Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB), or petrochemical giant BP plc (NYSE: BP).

Since late April, the coin has kept its market cap above Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC).