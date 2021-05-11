Tesla To Accept Dogecoin? Elon Musk Sends Price Up 15% Minutes After Tweet

Elon Musk, sometimes referred to as the “Dogefather,” proved that he is still capable of driving market momentum after he asked his followers if Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) should accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and only 10 minutes after the price of DOGE was up by 15%.

What Happened: At the time of writing, 77% of over one million voters were in favor of the automaker accepting Dogecoin as a means of payment.

Do you want Tesla to accept Doge? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2021

The Tesla CEO also commented on a Bloomberg article that called the popular meme-based cryptocurrency “the people's hustle.”

Dogecoin is democratizing the hustle. https://t.co/Z6JcuHq4Kw — Tim Culpan (@tculpan) May 11, 2021

Moments after Musk tweeted the words “Exactly” in response to the author’s claims that Dogecoin is “democratizing the hustle,” DOGE’s price surged to $0.539, recovering most of yesterday’s losses.

Why It Matters: Musk’s appearance on SNL had the opposite effect to what most people anticipated, after he admitted DOGE was a hustle leading to the cryptocurrency’s price falling by over 30%.

Even the announcement of a SpaceX satellite “Doge-1,” paid for completely in DOGE failed to provide strong resistance to its price as it fell from $0.58 to $0.44 on Monday.

As #DOGE Coin collapses over 50% from its peak, late buyers are begging Elon Musk to tweet something bullish after an unamusing Saturday Night Live performance.$DOGE #DogeCoin #SNLdoge pic.twitter.com/07P1pJ6R1e — Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) May 9, 2021

At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.5048, recovering from the entirety of yesterday’s dip within a 45-minute time period. The coin’s 24-hour trading volume was at $19.9 billion, down 37% overnight.

Image: Heisenberg Media on Wikimedia Commons