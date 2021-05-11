fbpx
QQQ
-8.33
342.42
-2.49%
DIA
+ -0.01
347.84
+ 0%
SPY
-3.93
425.96
-0.93%
TLT
-1.41
140.64
-1.01%
GLD
+ 0.55
171.04
+ 0.32%

Amid Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Hype, Internet Computer (ICP) Launches With Aim To Decentralize The Web

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 11, 2021 2:36 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Amid Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Hype, Internet Computer (ICP) Launches With Aim To Decentralize The Web

The token of a decentralized project that calls itself “Internet Computer” has taken the sixth spot in terms of market capitalization on the list arranged by CoinMarketCap.

What Happened: Internet Computer (ICP) — the token of a cloud-computing project initially built by DFINITY, which aims to displace tech giants — traded at $451.50.

ICP traded at a low of $146.45 and hit a high of $737.20 on an intra-day basis, as per CoinMarketCap data.

The project’s network as well as the special node machines that host the network run under the full control of the Network Nervous System or NNS, according to the project’s blog.

The NNS itself works by allowing users to stake ICP tokens — which play the role of governance tokens. The tokens can be used to generate neurons that are akin to savings accounts.

These neurons can be made to vote manually or automatically by following other neurons in what the project calls “liquid democracy.”

In 2018, the project’s founder Dominic William’s said in a tweet that the internet has become more “monopolistic and corporate.”

At the time, Williams gave the example of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) as an internet giant that runs services that act as “necessary.” He pointed to Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) unit Amazon Web Services, and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) subsidiary Google as examples of “massive players” that perform most cloud/hosting functions.

Why It Matters: The launch of the Internet Computer and its governance token takes place at a time when meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and SHIBA INU (SHIB) with little underlying utility are dominating discussion boards and market capitalization charts.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

SHIB has spiraled 2088.56% in a seven-day period and traded 146.8% higher at $0.00003454 at press time.DOGE was down 10.91% at $0.47. DOGE is now the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, while SHIB is at no. 16, according to CoinMarketCap.

See Also: Here's How Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Is Different From Dogecoin

Zurich, Switzerland-based DFINITY, has raised $166.9 million, according to Crunchbase data.

DFINITY pitches the Internet Computer as a “revolutionary public network” that provides a “limitless environment” for smart contracts that run at web speed on its website. 

The project claims it will allow for the building of everything from Decentralized Finance or Defi to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain.

The Internet Computer is sometimes referred to as “Ethereum’s crazy sister” and has some parallels with Ethereum’s “World Computer” aspirations, according to Messari.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.46% lower at $3,907.78 at press time. The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), traded 6.43% lower at $55,191.84.

As of press time, no markets that trade ICP were listed on Messari or CoinMarketCap. 

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Mark Cuban Puts Money Where Mouth Is With $1M Bets On Netflix, Amazon And Crypto

Entrepreneur and NBA team owner Mark Cuban has never shied away from a good public argument. One friendly Twitter exchange led to $2 million in bets on a 10-year price appreciation performance. read more

20 Picks From The 2021 CNBC 'Stock Draft': Bitcoin, Amazon, Ark Lead The Way

The annual CNBC Stock Draft was held on Thursday. Ten professional investors, athletes and celebrities each chose two picks from a list of 60 investment ideas. The contest will crown the winner as the team with the highest average return from April 29, 2021, to Feb. 11, 2022, the Friday before the Super Bowl. read more

Bitcoin Is The First Pick In CNBC's 'Stock Draft'

Tim Seymour, the founder and chief investment officer of Seymour Asset Management, selected Bitcoin (CYRPTO:BTC) as the first pick in CNBC's 2021 "Stock Draft." "Talk about a coiled spring," Seymour said Thursday, adding that Bitcoin has pulled back 20% recently. He expects a policy follow-through that will be very supportive of Bitcoin. read more

A Company Is Capitalizing On GameStop, Dogecoin Mania To Sell...Noodles

The retail investor frenzy has spread to the culinary world with a family-run company now offering “Hodl Noodle” — delighting consumers who are fans of meme investments. read more