Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake By 30% And Buys Coinbase, DraftKings

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management shed more shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, just days after halving its stake in the maker of iPhones and iPads, and snapped up shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) and daily fantasy sports company DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).

The investment firm sold 87,560 Apple shares, worth about $11.1 million, of the 289,630 shares it owned, as of the day’s close via its ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF). No other Ark ETF has a position in Apple.

See Also: Cathie Wood Slashes Apple Stake To Half — Also Trims Google, Fastly: What You Need To Know

Shares of the Cupertino, California-based company closed 2.58% lower at $126.85 on Monday and were further down 0.42% in after-hours trading. ARKF shares closed 4.84% lower at $47.02.

The New York-based investment firm snapped up another 33,300 shares, worth about $9.77 million, of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase via ARKF.

Coinbase shares closed 11.3% higher at $293.45 on Monday. ARKF held 194,232 shares, worth about $51.2 million, ahead of Monday’s trade.

The investment firm also bought over half a million shares, estimated to be worth $38.6 million, in the daily fantasy sports company DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

See Also: DraftKings Stock Investors Pull Back After Q1 Earnings: What Do Analysts Think?

DKNG shares closed 6.36% lower at $45.34 on Monday.

Other Ark Buys On Monday:

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

(NYSE:TWLO) Uipath Inc (NYSE:PATH)

(NYSE:PATH) Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RPTX)

(NASDAQ:RPTX) Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)

(NASDAQ:SURF) Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

(NASDAQ:VCYT) 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ:MASS)

(NASDAQ:MASS) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INOS)

(NASDAQ:INOS) Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

(NASDAQ:FATE) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)

(NASDAQ:ADPT) CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

(NASDAQ:CDNA) Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS)

(NASDAQ:CDXS) CM Life Sciences II Inc (NASDAQ:CMII)

(NASDAQ:CMII) Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)

(NYSE:PLTR) Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ:BLI)

(NASDAQ:BLI) 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:TXG)

(NASDAQ:TXG) TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP)

(NASDAQ:TSP) Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

(NASDAQ:BEAM) Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER)

(NASDAQ:TER) Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

(NASDAQ:KTOS) One (NYSE:AONE)

(NYSE:AONE) Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

(NASDAQ:IRDM) Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

(NASDAQ:TTD) Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ:NNDM)

(NASDAQ:NNDM) Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

(NASDAQ:PDD) The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

Other Ark Sells On Monday: