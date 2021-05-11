fbpx
Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake By 30% And Buys Coinbase, DraftKings

byRachit Vats
May 10, 2021 11:07 pm
Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake By 30% And Buys Coinbase, DraftKings

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management shed more shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, just days after halving its stake in the maker of iPhones and iPads, and snapped up shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) and daily fantasy sports company DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG). 

The investment firm sold 87,560 Apple shares, worth about $11.1 million, of the 289,630 shares it owned, as of the day’s close via its ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF). No other Ark ETF has a position in Apple.

See Also: Cathie Wood Slashes Apple Stake To Half — Also Trims Google, Fastly: What You Need To Know

Shares of the Cupertino, California-based company closed 2.58% lower at $126.85 on Monday and were further down 0.42% in after-hours trading. ARKF shares closed 4.84% lower at $47.02.

The New York-based investment firm snapped up another 33,300 shares, worth about $9.77 million, of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase via ARKF.

Coinbase shares closed 11.3% higher at $293.45 on Monday. ARKF held 194,232 shares, worth about $51.2 million, ahead of Monday’s trade.

The investment firm also bought over half a million shares, estimated to be worth $38.6 million, in the daily fantasy sports company DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).  

See Also: DraftKings Stock Investors Pull Back After Q1 Earnings: What Do Analysts Think?

DKNG shares closed 6.36% lower at $45.34 on Monday.

Other Ark Buys On Monday:

  • Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)
  • Uipath Inc (NYSE:PATH)
  • Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RPTX)
  • Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)
  • Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)
  • 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ:MASS)
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INOS)
  • Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)
  • CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)
  • Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS)
  • CM Life Sciences II Inc (NASDAQ:CMII)
  • Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)
  • Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ:BLI)
  • 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:TXG)
  • TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP)
  • Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)
  • Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER)
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)
  • One (NYSE:AONE)
  • Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)
  • Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)
  • Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ:NNDM)
  • Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)
  • The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

Other Ark Sells On Monday:

  • Yeahka Ltd (OTC:YHEKF)
  • Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE:SI)
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)
  • Roche Holding Ag (OTC:RHHBY)
  • Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)
  • Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)
  • Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR)
  • Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)
  • KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE)
  • Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS)
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)
  • Nintendo Co Ltd (NASDAQ:NTDOY)
  • Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)
  • Huya Inc (NYSE:HUYA)
  • Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)
  • Teledyne Technologies Inc  (NYSE:TDY)
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE)
  • Komatsu Ltd (OTC:KMTUY)
  • Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
  • Agora Inc (NASDAQ:API)
  • Adyen Nv (OTC:ADYEY)

