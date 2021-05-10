fbpx
QQQ
-3.99
338.08
-1.19%
DIA
+ 2.52
345.31
+ 0.72%
SPY
+ 0.32
421.71
+ 0.08%
TLT
-0.26
139.49
-0.19%
GLD
+ 0.68
170.91
+ 0.4%

Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) Set All-Time Highs As Bitcoin Dominance Drops

bySamyuktha Sriram
May 10, 2021 9:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) Set All-Time Highs As Bitcoin Dominance Drops

Leading altcoins Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) hit fresh all-time highs on Monday, as Bitcoin’s market dominance fell to a three year low of 43%.

What Happened: Ethereum gained 12% overnight to hit a new high of $4,165 earlier today, pushing yearly returns for the second-largest cryptocurrency past 2000%.

Year to date, Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin by 141%, and its market dominance rose to a three-year high of 19%.

ETH wasn’t the only altcoin to trade higher against Bitcoin.

Cardano’s native cryptocurrency ADA rose as high as $1.83 on several major crypto exchanges, outperforming Bitcoin by 419% year to date.

Crypto exchange Binance too saw its native token Binance coin (BNB) record a new high earlier today.

BNB surged to $690 as 24-hour trading volume increased 10% to $4.7 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Why It Matters: With leading altcoins growing steadily as Bitcoin struggles to find support above $58,000, market momentum looks poised for “alt season” to come into full effect.

See also: What Is Cardano?

According to one cryptocurrency analyst, the price movement of these large cap altcoins indicates a new phase of the current altcoin season.

“We're in the Phase 2-3 overlap. Large caps are starting to move. Phase 2 has heated up and we're seeing early signs of Phase 3. PHASE 3 incoming,” said the analyst known as “Secrets” on Twitter.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Driving The Ethereum Rally?

Ethereum (ETH) touched a fresh all-time high of $4,138.46 in the early hours of Monday as the surge in the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap continued unabated. See also: How to Buy Ethereum (ETH) read more

Why Is Shiba Inu Suddenly Skyrocketing?

SHIBA INU (SHIB), a meme coin, has soared over 760% so far on a seven-day trailing basis — emerging as the cryptocurrency with the highest gains in the period, according to CoinMarketCap data. read more

Shiba Inu And 9 Other Dogecoin Inspired Cryptocurrencies You Should Know About

Cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) emerged in 2013 as a joke, but has shot to prominence this year, partly due to celebrity endorsements from the likes of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and rapper Snoop Dogg. read more

New Doge? Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Price Grows By 150% As Major Crypto Exchanges List It

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) nearly doubled its value over the last 24 hours after the world's top cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that it would list it. read more