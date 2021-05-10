fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.58
328.93
+ 0.78%
DIA
+ 2.29
343.25
+ 0.66%
SPY
+ 2.93
416.17
+ 0.7%
TLT
-0.69
140.61
-0.49%
GLD
+ 1.55
168.49
+ 0.91%

Ethereum Hits All-Time High Above $4,000: What You Should Know

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 10, 2021 12:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Hits All-Time High Above $4,000: What You Should Know

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum (ETH), crossed the psychologically important $4,000 barrier minutes before press time in the last hours of Sunday.

What Happened: ETH touched an all-time high of $4,067.85 on Sunday night. At press time, the cryptocurrency was trading 3.86% higher at $4,047.46. ETH has rallied 32.77% in a seven-day trailing period.

Bitcoin (BTC), the top cryptocurrency by market cap, trailed both daily and weekly returns of ETH. For the week, BTC is up 2.47%, and on a 24-hour basis, it was up 1.22% at $59,456.33.

The difference is starker when it comes to year-to-date returns. While ETH has surged 443.73% since the year began, BTC is higher by 103.97%.

Why It Matters: Andy Swan, co-founder of consumer insight data firm LikeFolio, noted the flow of funds from Dogecoin (DOGE) to ETH, which he called “insane.”

DOGE traded 2.96% lower at $0.52 at press time. The meme cryptocurrency fell by as much as 30% hours after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live” where he mentioned the coin several times.

Digital investment company Magnetic’s co-founder Megan Kaspar who predicted a previous spike of ETH to the mid $3,000 level has upped her price target.

See Also: Why Is Ethereum Classic Surging, How Is It Different From Ethereum?

Kaspar now predicts ETH will now move to the $8,000 to $10,000 price range by the year-end, reported Yahoo Finance.

The boost in ETH was partly fueled by the Decentralized Finance or DeFi arena, which also led to the rise of several competing and complementary coins such as Uniswap (UNI), AAVE (AAVE), and Polygon (MATIC). 

Read Next: Why Is Dogecoin Refusing To Budge As Elon Musk Gives One Push After Another?

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Is Dogecoin Refusing To Budge As Elon Musk Gives One Push After Another?

Dogecoin (DOGE) has the high-profile support of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, who mentioned the meme cryptocurrency several times during his “Saturday Night Live” appearance, but the result in terms of price has not been as spectacular as some expected. read more

Bitcoin To $250,000? Here's What Inspires This Analyst's Lofty Price Target

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $250,000 within five years, according to analyst Mark Yusko. read more

Why Is Shiba Inu Suddenly Skyrocketing?

SHIBA INU (SHIB), a meme coin, has soared over 760% so far on a seven-day trailing basis — emerging as the cryptocurrency with the highest gains in the period, according to CoinMarketCap data. read more

Dogecoin Plummets Over 30% After Elon Musk's SNL Appearance

The price of the meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin collapsed after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s appearance on "Saturday Night Live" yesterday. read more