Canadian Company Says It's Sending Satellite To Moon On SpaceX Rocket, In Dogecoin-Fueled Deal

A Canadian company today issued a press release saying it is sending a satellite into space on a mission paid using Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Happened: Geometric Energy Corporation announced its "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" to launch a lunar satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The company claims the mission will be "the first-ever commercial lunar payload in history paid entirely with DOGE."

"Geometric Energy Corporation and SpaceX have solidified DOGE as a unit of account for lunar business in the space sector," the company's CEO Samuel Reid said in the release.

Geometric Energy Corporation is based in Calgary and operates a space division, according to the company's site.

The statement included a quote from a SpaceX executive: "This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce," said SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero. "We're excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!"

The statement goes on to say that the payload will "obtain lunar-spatial intelligence from sensors and cameras on-board."

To The Moon? It's not yet clear how serious this is.

The announcement comes just after SpaceX founder Elon Musk appeared on "Saturday Night Live" last night and joked that Dogecoin is "a hustle."

Musk has said before that "SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon" — but that came in a tweet on April Fool's Day this year.

SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2021

The company also tweeted the announcement from its official Twitter account, but no word so far from the account of Musk, whose eagerness to tweet about Dogecoin in the past has been well-demonstrated.

Benzinga has reached out to Geometric Energy Corporation for more information.

Image: Courtesy of Elon Musk's Twitter