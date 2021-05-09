What Dogecoin Is Trading At Following Elon Musk's 'SNL' Appearance
- The price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is in the $0.52 range as the "Saturday Night Live" show featuring Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk comes to a close.
- It had been speculated that Musk's appearance could have a big impact on the price, as his tweets on the cryptocurrency often have moved the price.
- As of publication time, Dogecoin is down 28% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.
- Dogecoin was trading at about $0.65 as the show began.
Photo: Screenshot of Elon Musk on "SNL"
