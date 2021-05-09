fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.58
328.93
+ 0.78%
DIA
+ 2.29
343.25
+ 0.66%
SPY
+ 2.93
416.17
+ 0.7%
TLT
-0.69
140.61
-0.49%
GLD
+ 1.55
168.49
+ 0.91%

Watch Elon Musk Deliver Monologue on 'SNL'

byGary Anglebrandt
May 9, 2021 12:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Watch Elon Musk Deliver Monologue on 'SNL'

Elon Musk has given his monologue for the much anticipated appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO joked about being the "first person with Asperger's" to host the show, "or at least the first to admit it," and how his smoking weed on the Joe Rogan podcast has come to define him in the eyes of many since, before sharing the stage with his mom, Maye Musk, in a tribute ahead of Mother's Day.

Jokes about Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) were expected, and the Musks didn't disappoint: Elon and Maye joked that his gift to her for Mother's Day would be the cryptocurrency.

Here is the clip, courtesy "SNL:"

Learn more: How to Buy Dogecoin

Photo: Screenshot of Elon Musk on "SNL"

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media General

Related Articles

Shiba Inu And 9 Other Dogecoin Inspired Cryptocurrencies You Should Know About

Cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) emerged in 2013 as a joke, but has shot to prominence this year, partly due to celebrity endorsements from the likes of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and rapper Snoop Dogg. read more

How To Watch And Stream Elon Musk On 'SNL'

One of the most anticipated television events of the year is happening late Saturday with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appearing as the host of comedy show "Saturday Night Live." read more

If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. read more

Bet On 'Saturday Night Live' With These Elon Musk, Miley Cyrus And Crypto Prop Bets

Ahead of the widely anticipated "Saturday Night Live" appearance by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, sportsbooks are now offering prop bets on crypto mentions, Kate Rooney reported Friday on CNBC. read more