Watch Elon Musk Deliver Monologue on 'SNL'

Elon Musk has given his monologue for the much anticipated appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO joked about being the "first person with Asperger's" to host the show, "or at least the first to admit it," and how his smoking weed on the Joe Rogan podcast has come to define him in the eyes of many since, before sharing the stage with his mom, Maye Musk, in a tribute ahead of Mother's Day.

Jokes about Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) were expected, and the Musks didn't disappoint: Elon and Maye joked that his gift to her for Mother's Day would be the cryptocurrency.

Here is the clip, courtesy "SNL:"

Photo: Screenshot of Elon Musk on "SNL"