Bet On 'Saturday Night Live' With These Elon Musk, Miley Cyrus And Crypto Prop Bets

Ahead of the widely anticipated "Saturday Night Live" appearance by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, sportsbooks are now offering prop bets on crypto mentions, Kate Rooney reported Friday on CNBC.

Oddsmakers are setting up prop bets around what Musk might talk about first, Rooney said, adding that one gambling site has Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) as the favorite at -200. Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is listed at +600, the field is +450 and "Does Not Mention Crypto" sits at +400.

Dogecoin Use Case: Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Rooney if there is a legitimate use case for Dogecoin.

She responded by noting that Mark Cuban is accepting Dogecoin as payment for Dallas Mavericks tickets and merchandise. Recently, the Oakland Athletics announced the team would accept Dogecoin as payment.

"The meme-based cryptocurrency is "snowballing into a mainstream payment method," Rooney said.

Related Link: Could Elon Musk's 'SNL' Hosting Cause A Bump In Tesla Or Dogecoin?

ELON MUSK. MILEY CYRUS.

THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/6miGBj90XJ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 7, 2021

Betting On Saturday Night Live: Offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline and Sportsbetting.ag are listing multiple bets in regard to the Elon Musk "SNL" appearance.

The following are the best prop bets available:

What will be said first by Elon Musk?

Tesla +150

SpaceX +225

Moon +250

Doge +250

Will Dogecoin's value increase from the start to the end of SNL show?

Yes -175

No +135

First to be seen during a skit?

Spaceship +125

Mars +150

Electric Car +225

Will Elon Musk get a vaccine shot in a skit?

No -700

Yes +400

Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus to kiss during SNL?

Yes +900

No -3000

Will an SEC investigation be launched after the show?

No -3000

Yes +900

Photo screenshot via "SNL" YouTube page.