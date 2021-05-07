fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.58
328.93
+ 0.78%
DIA
+ 2.29
343.25
+ 0.66%
SPY
+ 2.93
416.17
+ 0.7%
TLT
-0.69
140.61
-0.49%
GLD
+ 1.55
168.49
+ 0.91%

Bet On 'Saturday Night Live' With These Elon Musk, Miley Cyrus And Crypto Prop Bets

byAdam Eckert
May 7, 2021 5:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bet On 'Saturday Night Live' With These Elon Musk, Miley Cyrus And Crypto Prop Bets

Ahead of the widely anticipated "Saturday Night Live" appearance by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, sportsbooks are now offering prop bets on crypto mentions, Kate Rooney reported Friday on CNBC.

Oddsmakers are setting up prop bets around what Musk might talk about first, Rooney said, adding that one gambling site has Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) as the favorite at -200. Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is listed at +600, the field is +450 and "Does Not Mention Crypto" sits at +400.

Dogecoin Use Case: Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Rooney if there is a legitimate use case for Dogecoin.

She responded by noting that Mark Cuban is accepting Dogecoin as payment for Dallas Mavericks tickets and merchandise. Recently, the Oakland Athletics announced the team would accept Dogecoin as payment. 

"The meme-based cryptocurrency is "snowballing into a mainstream payment method," Rooney said.

Related Link: Could Elon Musk's 'SNL' Hosting Cause A Bump In Tesla Or Dogecoin?

Betting On Saturday Night Live: Offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline and Sportsbetting.ag are listing multiple bets in regard to the Elon Musk "SNL" appearance.

The following are the best prop bets available: 

What will be said first by Elon Musk?

  • Tesla +150
  • SpaceX +225
  • Moon +250
  • Doge +250

Will Dogecoin's value increase from the start to the end of SNL show?

  • Yes -175
  • No +135

First to be seen during a skit?

  • Spaceship +125
  • Mars +150
  • Electric Car +225

Will Elon Musk get a vaccine shot in a skit?

  • No -700
  • Yes +400

Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus to kiss during SNL?

  • Yes +900
  • No -3000

Will an SEC investigation be launched after the show?

  • No -3000
  • Yes +900

Photo screenshot via "SNL" YouTube page.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

As Dogecoin Rally Mutes, 'Cheaper' Ethereum, Bitcoin Look-Alikes Strike Massive Gains

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded nearly 17% lower on Thursday night at press time as the cryptocurrency took a breather from its recent upwards march, but Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) charted a different course. read more

Amid Dogecoin Hype, Elon Musk Warns On Investing With 'Caution' In Cryptocurrencies

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk urged investors to exercise caution when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies in a late-night social media post on Friday. read more

Will Elon Musk's SNL Appearance Just Be A 90-Minute 'Infomercial' For Dogecoin?

Will Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's “Saturday Night Live” episode turn out to be a 90-minute infomercial for Dogecoin (DOGE)? So wonders actor and comedian David Spade. read more

Robinhood The Biggest Dogecoin Whale? Here's What CEO Tenev Has To Say

Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev has dismissed speculation that his brokerage platform may be the so-called “dogecoin whale,” the owner of a huge stockpile of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). read more