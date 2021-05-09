Shiba Inu And 9 Other Dogecoin Inspired Cryptocurrencies You Should Know About

Cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) emerged in 2013 as a joke, but has shot to prominence this year, partly due to celebrity endorsements from the likes of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Dogecoin is itself an “altcoin,” as cryptocurrencies besides Bitcoin are often referred to, but there are now several imitators that are attempting to ride on the “tailwind” of the frenzy surrounding the Musk-championed meme crypto. Let’s take a look at some of the Doge clones.

DogeCash (DOGEC) – DogeCash, which launched in October 2018 and trades on StakeCube, says its focus is to provide charitable contributions. DogeCash has a circulating supply of 14.83 million coins, but users are unable to generate it through the process of mining. The altcoin is trading 9.4% higher over the past 24 hours at $0.1313 at press time.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) – The Doge imitator, launched under the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain’s ERC-20 standard, trades on the decentralized Uniswap (UNI) network. On its blog page, the project calls itself the “Dogecoin killer.” The cryptocurrency is up 383.8% during the past 24 hours at $0.00001725. SHIB has a circulating supply of 394,796 billion.

Kishu Inu (KISHU) – This Doge Knockoff is an ERC20 token launched last month that trades on CoinTiger and Uniswap. The altcoin is up 58% during the past 24 hours and trades at a negligible price. It has a maximum supply of 100 quadrillion coins.

UnderDog (DOG) – The Doge clone, which trades on PancakeSwap, has a maximum supply of 1 billion coins. UnderDog is a community-based project with a special burn and reward mechanism, according to CoinMarketCap. The altcoin is up 5.9% during the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.00027 at press time.

renDOGE (RENDOGE) – renDOGE is a one-for-one representation of Dogecoin on Ethereum’s blockchain that trades on Uniswap and Linkswap. Ren, an open protocol that claims to enable the movement of value between blockchains, launched renDOGE in January. At press time, RENDOGE traded 7.7% lower at $0.6608.

Doge Token (DOGET) – Doge Token describes itself as a “green” and efficient version of Dogecoin. The top exchange for trading in Doge Token is currently Stellarterm. At press time, DOGET traded 20.3% lower at $0.013.

DogeFi (DOGEFI) – DogeFi is a gamified community that creates opportunities for its members to participate in price arbitrage and grants access to exclusive yield farming projects. The altcoin, which trades on Uniswap and CoinTiger, is down 7.18% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $4.39 at press time.

DogeSwap (DOGES) – DogeSwap’s issuers say they were inspired by Dogecoin to make decentralized finance (DeFi) more efficient and give high returns for "YielFarming." The cryptocurrency, which trades on Uniswap, Finexbox and VinDax, hit an all-time high of $931.96 on April 20. It is up 124% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $243.72 at press time.

Two cat-themed coins also feature on our list.

MonaCoin (MONA) – The cat-meme cryptocurrency established in January 2014, claims to be the national cryptocurrency payment system of Japan. The cryptocurrency, which hit a 22-month high of $4.23 on April 17, can be purchased through Bitbank, Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Finexbox and Zaif. MONA is up 5.9% during the past 24 hours and is trading at $3.24.

CAT ($CAT) – Earlier this week, Tiger King” Star Carole Baskin launched a cat-themed cryptocurrency called CAT, which is described as a “fan token.” Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue, an accredited sanctuary for exotic cats, said it has issued the cryptocurrency to its millions of fans worldwide. The coin is listed on Rally.IO at around $10.

