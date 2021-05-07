fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.48
326.55
+ 0.75%
DIA
+ 3.20
339.14
+ 0.93%
SPY
+ 3.31
412.48
+ 0.8%

Robinhood The Biggest Dogecoin Whale? Here's What CEO Tenev Has To Say

byMadhukumar Warrier
May 7, 2021 12:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Robinhood The Biggest Dogecoin Whale? Here's What CEO Tenev Has To Say

Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev has dismissed speculation that his brokerage platform may be the so-called “dogecoin whale,” the owner of a huge stockpile of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE).

What Happened: Speaking at a “fireside chat” hosted by Robinhood on Thursday, Tenev said that all coins held by the company are only for the purposes like providing access to holdings for its customers.

“We don’t have significant positions in any of the coins that we keep on a proprietary basis or anything like that,” the CEO added.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Rumors had surfaced in February that Robinhood could be the Dogecoin Whale, DH5, owner of the world’s largest Dogecoin wallet address, with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk — a major Dogecoin proponent — joining the fray.

Musk had expressed agreement in February with a comment by a Twitter user that called for “transparency” from Robinhood on whether the brokerage platform is the Dogecoin whale.

According to a Bloomberg report in February that quoted Tom Robinson, co-founder of blockchain data tracker Elliptic, the digital wallet was created in June 2018, while Robinhood began offering dogecoin trading to its customers in July 2018.

The Dogecoin address has over 36.8 billion DOGE in balance or about 28% of all the dogecoin in circulation. The stake, valued at $2.1 billion in February, is now worth almost $21 billion.

Dogecoin has shot to prominence this year and its year-to-date gains stand at an impressive 11525.99%. The joke cryptocurrency is on a major bull run this week ahead of Musk’s hosting of “Saturday Night Live” on May 8, where the cryptocurrency is expected to feature.

However, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has lost 13.8% during the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.5469 at press time.

Read Next: Dogecoin Holders Should Be Booking Profits And Recycling Into 'Other Things,' Cramer Sounds Alarm On Things Ending Badly

Photo: Courtesy of BeatingBetting.co.uk on Flickr

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech

Related Articles

As Dogecoin Rally Mutes, 'Cheaper' Ethereum, Bitcoin Look-Alikes Stike Massive Gains

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded nearly 17% lower on Thursday night at press time as the cryptocurrency took a breather from its recent upwards march, but Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) charted a different course. read more

Does Dogecoin Look Ready To Escape The Leash?

On May 4, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) jumped over a fence of resistance and ran up to a new all-time high of $0.69 the following day, a milestone Dogecoin enthusiasts had hoped to reach on April 20. read more

Dogecoin to Mars? Palantir Co-Founder Joe Lonsdale Thinks So

There's a good chance Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is going to be around for a while, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) co-founder Joe Lonsdale said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more

Dogecoin Holders Should Be Booking Profits And Recycling Into 'Other Things,' Cramer Sounds Alarm On Things Ending Badly

CNBC host Jim Cramer is advising holders of Dogecoin (DOGE) to book profits and recycle into "other things." What Happened: In a discussion about the stock markets with TheStreet’s Katherine Ross on Wednesday, Cramer spoke about the meme cryptocurrency. read more