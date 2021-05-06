Making Sense Of NFT Mania

By Solomon Brown, Head of PR at Freewallet

Towards the middle of Richard Power’s sprawling eco-epic, The Overstory, there is a passage where a forward-thinking, disabled video game designer gives an interview in which he is asked about the dangers of the digital gaming world flourishing at the expense of real life. The scene occurs around the turn of the 21st century, when gaming and the internet were both, relatively speaking, still in the fledgling stages of their development. The game designer’s response to whether he thought that his game was giving people an all-too-seductive means of disengaging from real life was that what his game represented was only the beginning. In the future, the designer says, “We’ll live and trade and make deals and have love affairs, all in symbol space. The world will be a game, with on-screen scores… Real life? Soon we won’t even remember how it used to go.”

Of course, Powers’s book came out in 2018, so his designer’s prophecy has the benefit of having been written at a time when that vision had already come true to some degree, but two and a half years on and that vision has become much more real sooner than anyone could have predicted. The pandemic put the clamps on real life as we knew it and opened the door for a remarkable acceleration in the digitalization of our lives.

Crypto picks up where the “real world” leaves off

Fittingly, the spheres that have thrived during Covid have been those that give people a means of acting, working, earning and engaging in the world from wherever they may be stuck. Perhaps the most remarkable growth during this period has come from the world of cryptocurrency, where not only is the flagship currency Bitcoin currently sitting near an all-time high of more than $57,000, altcoins are up and being discussed and traded with verve.

Consider this article from a couple of days ago. Even a year ago it would have been hard to imagine Nasdaq ever running a headline like, “Should you invest in Dogecoin in 2021?” But such are the times. And due to a combination of changing popular sentiment, the way that the pandemic has upended everyday life, an increase in disposable income, and popular figures getting involved, the cryptocurrency industry has been a wild place. While an unprecedented amount of institutional money has poured in, beyond that we have seen meme coins like Doge experience a prolonged surge in popularity, big names in finance like Visa and PayPal move to start accepting crypto payments and bizarre sagas in which Elon Musk turned the relatively under-the-radar exchange and wallet platform that I work for, Freewallet, into a sensation after firing off a series of tweets and J.K. Rowling took to Twitter to solicit help in understanding bitcoin.

NFTs: miracles or madness

The newest craze in the crypto world is undoubtedly NFTs. NFTs are everywhere now, from the pages of the New York Times to the glitzy auction halls of Sotheby’s. What are they? Well, the glib answer is, “Who the hell cares! They are worth a lot of money!” Depending on who you ask, NFTs are either a promising new vehicle of financial and artistic development in an increasingly digitalized world or the latest sign that people have collectively lost their minds.

For better or worse, we live in a time when discourse around current events is driven by seemingly instantaneous judgments. A thing comes about and people feel obliged to define its substance and whether it is good or bad on the spot, and the louder the better.

Despite being portrayed by many as incomprehensible, NFTs are fairly easy to understand. An NFT is a unit of data that exists on a blockchain. Each NFT represents a unique digital item, making it unique and not interchangeable. So, while digital files themselves can be reproduced infinitely, an NFT that represents a digital file is singular and tracked on a digital ledger. This enables proof-of-ownership over data units which has made the NFT market what it is today.

The draw of owning an NFT is possessing proof-of-ownership of a digital file. Naturally, this translates well with works of digital art, but there is a wide variety of applications, a number of which have made the news recently. The New York Times sold one of its columns as an NFT for $560,000, a Lebron James highlight sold for $50,000 and Justin Blau has made over $17 million selling his music in NFT-form.

Something in between

It is hard to think that these prices aren’t a bit outrageous. They are. But does that mean that the entire NFT concept is a scam? I don’t think so. NFTs were created because there is a legitimate problem with the online digital reproduction of artistic work. The internet has opened up a lot of doors for artists to distribute their work and get noticed by people. But in order to take advantage of those opportunities, artists have to rely on middlemen and third-party platforms that host their content and make money off of their work.

NFTs at least theoretically can change that by means of their scarcity. When an artist creates an NFT they are creating something that will always be singular. Copies of the digital object tied to the NFT may be made, but the NFT itself will always be unique. This was why NFTs were created, with the idea of protecting artists and creators in mind.

With that being said, is it likely that we are going to see a dramatic recalibration of how artists working in digital mediums get paid anytime soon? I don’t think so. The naysayers have a point when it comes to NFTs. Namely, so what if you own the NFT tied to a particular song or painting? If anyone can go and listen to that song or view that exact painting without your permission as an owner, what worth does the NFT have?

Undeniable potential

The answer to both the too-fervent believers and too-jaded cynics, from where I stand is the same. It is still very early. At the moment we still don’t know how useful NFTs will prove to be. I thought of the aforementioned scene from The Overstory recently when trying to figure out how I stand on NFTs because I feel like there is a parallel between that point in time and where we are now. The idea that digitalization would occur on the scale that it has was not a foregone conclusion 20 years ago. If it had been, everyone would have bought Apple and Facebook stock. But the vision behind those companies took years to crystallize and while that was happening, the digitalization of the world picked up in pace.

Digital art is a very real thing. There are plenty of examples that illustrate this, but one has to look no further than David Hockney, one of the most successful active painters, to see just how far digital art has come. Holed up in the French countryside for much of the pandemic, Hockney took to landscape painting on his iPad and produced a number of widely-acclaimed artworks. While Hockney is hardly an artist in need of the kind of protections we have been talking about, NFTs have real applications for this kind of work.

We are still in the early days of cryptocurrency, let alone of NFTs. While it may go against the contemporary grain, it seems like the best course of action is to respect the enthusiasm that NFTs have engendered, without losing our minds over them, and to give them space and time to develop. They could turn out to be nothing more than a momentary blip on the radar, but the way things are going, it would be foolish to dismiss them out of hand.

Edited Photo Via Unsplash