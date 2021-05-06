fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.49
327.54
+ 0.45%
DIA
+ 2.06
340.28
+ 0.6%
SPY
+ 1.44
414.35
+ 0.35%
TLT
+ 0.11
139.58
+ 0.08%
GLD
+ 2.68
164.64
+ 1.6%

UK Bank Revolut Now Lets Users Buy, Withdraw Bitcoin

byAdrian Zmudzinski
May 6, 2021 11:42 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
UK Bank Revolut Now Lets Users Buy, Withdraw Bitcoin

United Kingdom challenger digital bank Revolut now allows its customers to move the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) acquired through its systems to external wallets.

What Happened: According to industry news outlet Cointelegraph, Revolut decided to start allowing its users to move Bitcoin four years after starting to allow them to buy it, according to the industry news outlet Coin Telegraph.

This feature is in beta and only available to U.K.-based customers holding its paid-for metal card accounts. Revolut limits withdrawals from 500 pounds ($693.98) to 1,000 pounds ($1,387.96) per month at first to three external addresses.

In the future, Revolut plans to expand this feature to its customers located in any country, including the United States, Australia and European Union. 

The bank's founder and CEO Nik Storonsky said that "crypto withdrawals have been a heavily requested feature," adding: "this is just the start of a long list of new crypto features we plan to launch so we can offer customers one of the best crypto products on the market."

Until now, Revolut's crypto asset trading features worked in a way similar to PayPal's features launched in October 2020: users could buy, hold and sell Bitcoin and other digital assets but could not move them outside of the system or introduce them from external wallets.

In addition to those features, PayPal later started allowing its users to pay for products and services with cryptocurrencies held on the platform.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets

Related Articles

Is Ethereum Classic's Outpacing Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Gains All About Being 'Cheaper?'

Gains in Ethereum Classic (ETC) continue to outpace the ones made by the cryptocurrency’s peers Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE), which all enjoy larger market capitalizations. read more

Nio's Posting For Blockchain Expert In US Triggers Crypto Speculation

Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) has been on the forefront of many innovations on the technology and the services front. read more

Dogecoin to Mars? Palantir Co-Founder Joe Lonsdale Thinks So

There's a good chance Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is going to be around for a while, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) co-founder Joe Lonsdale said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more

Why Micro Bitcoin Futures Are A Game Changer

Bitcoin has risen over 100% in 2021 and has surged more than 600% in the past 12 months. It recently breached the $1 trillion market capitalization for the first time. read more