fbpx
QQQ
-1.11
331.25
-0.34%
DIA
+ 0.81
340.72
+ 0.24%
SPY
+ 0.04
415.71
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.23
139.23
+ 0.16%
GLD
+ 0.75
165.81
+ 0.45%

Why Coinbase Is Shutting Down Its San Francisco Office

byMadhukumar Warrier
May 6, 2021 2:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Coinbase Is Shutting Down Its San Francisco Office

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) said it plans to close its San Francisco office next year.

What Happened:  Coinbase, which made its debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange last month, announced on Twitter that the closure of its former headquarters in San Francisco is based on its commitment to being “remote first.”

Coinbase noted that the office closure will mean career outcomes are based on capability and output rather than location. It will offer its employees the choice of a network of smaller offices to work from.

"We've committed to having no HQ, and it’s important to show our decentralized workforce that no one location is important than the another," the company said.

Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, too does not have a headquarters.

Why It Matters: Coinbase is slated to report its first-quarter results next Thursday. The company’s shares touched an all-time low of $269.02 on Wednesday.

It was reported in April that Coinbase has little to no chance of meeting future profit expectations as stiff competition in the future could cause the company’s transaction margins to drop precipitously, based on a report published by market research firm New Constructs.

Price Action: Coinbase Global shares closed 2.7% lower in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $273.00 and further declined 0.2% in the after-hours session to $272.44.

Read Next: If Dogecoin, Bitcoin Begin 'To Crack,' This Stock Will Be 'One Of The Easiest Shorts There Is,' Says Expert Trader

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech

Related Articles

If Dogecoin, Bitcoin Begin 'To Crack,' This Stock Will Be 'One Of The Easiest Shorts There Is,' Says Expert Trader

The cryptocurrency rally could end in summer on a corrective basis and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) could be one of the “easiest shorts there is” if the virtual assets begin "to crack," according to Boris Schlossberg, a leading foreign exchange exper read more

Japanese Gaming Giant Nexon Puts $100M Worth Bitcoin On Balance Sheet

NEXON Co Ltd (TYO: 3659), one of Asia’s largest gaming companies, announced the purchase of $100 million worth of Bitcoin using the companies cash reserves. read more

NYSE's Intercontinental Exchange Sells $1.2B Stake In Coinbase To Reduce Debt

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) has sold its 1.4% stake in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). read more

Largest Crypto Exchange Binance Might Have Broken The Law With Tokenized Tesla Shares, Says BaFin

The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) is scrutinizing the listing of tokenized Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares on the world's top cryptocurrency exchange Binance. read more