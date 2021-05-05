fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
330.14
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
341.53
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
415.75
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
139.46
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
166.56
+ 0%

Could Elon Musk's SNL Hosting Tank Dogecoin Price With Profit-Booking?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 5, 2021 6:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Could Elon Musk's SNL Hosting Tank Dogecoin Price With Profit-Booking?

Speculations are rife over whether Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's “Saturday Night Live” episode will feature Dogecoin (DOGE) or not, and the joke cryptocurrency's price is spiking to a new all-time high every day.

What Happened: Musk will host the variety show on Saturday, even as DOGE is already on its way to the moon. The cryptocurrency hit a fresh all-time high of $0.6953 in the early hours of Wednesday.

Last week, Musk had tweeted “The Dogefather” which set the meme cryptocurrency on its latest upward journey. 

Since the Apr. 28 tweet, the cryptocurrency has soared 144.44% and since the beginning of the year, the gain has been a whopping 13,955.42%.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

At press time, DOGE traded 51.21% higher at $0.66 in a 24-hour period and has shot up 151.16% on a seven-day trailing basis emerging as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. 

The fantastic run-up of DOGE is begetting the question of whether investors will resort to profit-taking around Musk’s appearance on Saturday Night Live, given the epic run.

Why It Matters: DOGE’s current market capitalization of $89.7 billion already exceeds the likes of Snapchat parent Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Roku, Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU), and DoorDash, Inc (NYSE:DASH).

Meanwhile, the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) had a market cap of $1.02 trillion at press time. BTC traded 1.84% lower at $54,871.20.

Musk has promised that he will “definitely” say something on the "Dogefather," a portmanteau of DOGE, and the classic film “The Godfather,” during the SNL episode.

While the content of the show and the skits is anyone’s guess, Musk has not always been successful in pushing the price of DOGE higher.

Dogecoin is hovering in the overbought territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 81.58, as per Coinalyze data.

The RSI, a momentum oscillator, measures the speed and change of price movements. It is scaled between 0 and 100. RSI above 70 is typically classed as overbought and under 30 as oversold. A mention could cause an immediate bump, as noted previously, but the lack of such an event could also result in immediate profit-booking.

However, there has been a significant transfer of DOGE from older hands to newer ones, according to a report by Galaxy Digital Research’s Alex Thorn.

This shift in ownership might also insulate DOGE against profit-taking as the new breed of investors may be inclined to hold.

Read Next: Dogecoin Co-Creator Sold All His Coins For Just Enough To Afford A Used Honda Civic In 2015 — Now DOGE Is Bigger Than Honda

Photo by Steve Jurvetson on Flickr

 

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Major US Crypto Exchange Gemini Launches MasterCard Credit Card With Rewards

Major US cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has announced the launch of its MasterCard crypto rewards credit card. read more

NFT Versions Of Snowflake, Unity, Doordash, Coupang's First Trade On NYSE Coming Soon

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE)-owned New York Stock Exchange’s President Stacey Cunningham said Monday that the company would launch non-fungible tokens to mark the first true trade of six publicly listed compan read more

10 IPOs To Watch Out For In 2021, Including Petco, Poshmark, Bumble, Coinbase And More

The $150 billion raised by IPOs in 2020 was the best since the dot-com boom era. Data from PricewaterhouseCoopers shows companies raised money through 183 traditional IPOs and over 240 SPACs in 2020. Here is a look at 10 companies expected to IPO in 2021.   read more

Square Posts Strong Q4, Full-year Earnings; Purchases $170M In Bitcoin

Payment services provider Square (NYSE: SQ) posted a 52% year-over-year increase in Q4 2020 gross profit of $804 million and up from $794 million in Q3 2020. Total net revenue for the quarter was $3.16 billion, up 141% year-over-year, versus analysts' consensus of $3.11 billion. read more