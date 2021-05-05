Cramer Owns 'A Lot' Of Ethereum, Says He Is 'Not Selling It'

CNBC host Jim Cramer revealed Tuesday that he is invested in Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

What Happened: The “Mad Money” host said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” program that he has “got a lot of ether.”

Cramer revealed he purchased ETH in order to bid on non-fungible tokens that were being auctioned by Time magazine in March.

“I didn’t get it, so I just kept the ether,” said the former hedge fund manager.

The auction concluded on March 24, a day on which ETH traded between $1,678 and $1,593.41 — hitting an intraday high of $1,740.43, according to CoinMarketCap data.

At press time, ETH traded 1.5% higher at $3,294.32. The cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $3,523.59 on Tuesday.

In terms of year-to-date gains, ETH has gained 347.36%.

Why It Matters: Cramer said he might “buy a house” with his ETH holdings. He had said last month that he paid off a mortgage from his profitable Bitcoin (BTC) investments, CNBC reported separately.

“I now own a house — lock, stock and barrel — because I bought this currency,” Cramer had said at the time.

BTC traded 1.04% lower at $55,146.97 at press time. The apex cryptocurrency has rallied 88.97% since the year began.

Separately, in a video for the Street on Monday, Cramer said, “My Ethereum has gone up tremendously in value, and I’m not selling it.” He said he sold a “lot of” BTC because he had his “eye on a place.”

At press time, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies was up by 1.42% at $2.26 trillion.

