7 Best Crypto Podcasts to Listen to Right Now, Ranked

Sign up for our newsletters: FREE crypto newsletter or PREMIUM crypto trade ideas.

Podcasts can help you learn about anything, including cryptocurrency. But with all of the options out there, it’s hard to decipher which podcast is going to be the right match.

We’ve researched dozens of podcasts to pick out a variety of hosts, topics and styles. Take a look at our list of the 8 best crypto podcasts now.

Podcast 1: Unchained

Unchained is a crypto podcast hosted by Laura Shin, who happens to be a crypto and blockchain journalist. Laura has an extensive history in crypto, making this podcast (and her other podcast, Unconfirmed) a must-listen if you have any interest in the crypto space. In fact, as the former senior editor of Forbes, Laura was the first mainstream reporter to cover crypto assets full-time.

The podcast comes in a weekly, hour-long format. Episodes feature interviews with some of the main players in the cryptocurrency space, including founders, CEOs and attorneys. Topics range from personal tales of how individuals got involved with crypto, investment advice, taxes, security and more.

Podcast 2: Unconfirmed

Laura Shin’s other podcast, Unconfirmed, offers a slightly different approach to crypto news. Also a weekly podcast, Unconfirmed is released in 20-minute long episodes that highlight each week’s top crypto news. It also includes personal takes and opinions on what’s next from the top names in crypto.

Though these episodes are shorter than Unchained, the Unconfirmed podcast can be an invaluable resource to anyone who has invested in cryptocurrency. The fact is, the world of crypto moves incredibly fast. The quick-moving episodes of Unchained can catch you up on the latest news and let you in on what might happen next.

Whether you listen to it in addition to Unchained or on its own, there’s no doubt that the podcast can help keep you at the top of your crypto game.

Podcast 3: Crypto 101

If you’re looking for a podcast that will help you learn the basics, Crypto 101 might be for you. It’s hosted by Bryce Paul, a business development pro in the crypto space, and Aaron Malone, a crypto advisor and researcher.

Each episode of the podcast tackles a specific topic related to cryptocurrency. Some episodes are true beginner’s guides, such as episode 365, Trading 101 with Avi Felman from Blocktower. Other episodes feature guests that can provide you with an insider’s look at companies, crypto research and more.

This weekly podcast varies in length, so you can plan to spend anywhere from 25 minutes to over an hour listening, depending on the episode. You can also sign up for an email list to get additional information, tips and tricks from the hosts in between podcast episodes.

Podcast 4: Crypto Radio

Crypto Radio is a podcast that covers a wide range of topics, from blockchain and bitcoin to crypto investing, technology developments and more. It’s hosted by 4 individuals (Mike, Euvie, Chris and Michael) who are full-time investors and entrepreneurs in the crypto field.

With all of the topics that this podcast covers, it only makes sense for it to get broken apart into a few different series of shows. There’s Introduction to Crypto Investing, which features episodes like the Beginner’s Guide to Crypto Investing.

Then you have the Thought Leader Series, which features discussions with individuals such as Daniel Jeffries and Jared Psigoda. These episodes allow you to get insights from some of the top people in the field about fascinating topics, including the future of the crypto space.

The Founder series has a similar approach and feel to it but focuses more on the practical use of the companies and applications that are featured by the guests. Some examples include the Stack digital wallet and Fitchain.

Podcast 5: The Stephan Livera Podcast

The Stephan Livera Podcast is among the top Bitcoin podcasts worldwide. Livera is a top influencer in the Bitcoin space, so it’s no surprise that his podcast would hold a similar ranking. He’s the co-founder of Ministry of Nodes, a company that was created to provide education and consulting services for those new to Bitcoin.

The podcast takes the same approach, providing educational materials, discussions and interviews to its listeners. The podcast features several high-profile guests, including Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Joseph Salerno, Ron Paul and more.

Podcast 6: The Token Metrics Podcast

The Token Metrics Podcast is just a small part of the larger Token Metrics brand. Token Metrics is a cryptocurrency investment platform that was built off of a unique approach to ICO investing.

Founder and CEO Ian Balina came from a computer engineering and software development background. Unlike many peers in the crypto space, he did not come from a finance background. So when he started to get involved in the crypto space, his approach was much different. The company calls it a “data-driven, Moneyball approach” to ICO investing.

This company has always been known for sharing with and educating its audience. It started by recording YouTube videos and hosting 2 weekly live streams. This allowed them to share and document their research process and take time to answer the questions from viewers and subscribers. Viewers were also given free access to the spreadsheet that laid out their entire approach.

The Token Metrics Podcast handles everything from blockchain and cryptocurrency news to analysis and investment strategies. You’ll hear from the Token Metrics team, as well as notable guests in this podcast.

Some podcast episodes are quite short, clocking in at just under 5 minutes, but even these small chunks of information can be valuable. Topics include How to Find the Best Crypto Projects, Thoughts on Coinbase IPO and more.

Podcast 7: The Breakdown, With NLW

The Breakdown, With NLW is hosted by Nathaniel Whittemore, a leading name in the crypto world. he provides independent strategy and communications for a number of crypto companies in addition to hosting this podcast.

The Breakdown episodes air daily to help you stay right on top of the latest trends and movements in the crypto space.

Rest assured, you’ll hear from more than just the host in this podcast. Whittemore invites prominent guests in the crypto space, as well as the macroeconomics and geopolitical spaces to join him in discussions. Featured episodes include Can Crypto Create Cultural Revolutions? and Worried About Bitcoin’s Price Action? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Be.

Find Your Podcast Today

If you’re completely new and want to use podcasts as a gateway into understanding crypto, you may want to seek out podcasts like Crypto Radio that offer an introductory series. If you’re already involved in crypto and want to stay on top of the latest news, a daily podcast or other frequent podcasts that talks about the latest topics might be more appropriate.

No matter what you decide on, you’ll probably need to listen to a few podcasts before you find the one that you like best. Or, you might find several that you want to keep in your rotation. Use our list of the best to find your favorite crypto podcast today.