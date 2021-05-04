fbpx
QQQ
-9.04
345.23
-2.69%
DIA
-1.44
342.55
-0.42%
SPY
-5.07
423.26
-1.21%
TLT
+ 0.76
137.76
+ 0.55%
GLD
-1.64
169.48
-0.98%

After Epic Move Higher, Ethereum Looks To Consolidate

byMark Putrino
May 4, 2021 12:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
After Epic Move Higher, Ethereum Looks To Consolidate

Since breaking out through the $2,500 level, cryptocurrency Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has made an epic move higher. It has gained about 40% in just two weeks.

But there’s a good chance there is a pause to the rally and a period of consolidation or sideways trading. It has become very overbought.

This refers to its momentum. When securities reach extreme levels above what would be their typical trading ranges, they're considered to be overbought. There is a good chance they revert back to the average.

The bottom part of the following chart is a momentum measurement indicator. As you can see, the last time ETH was as overbought as it is now was in January. A one-month period of sideways trading of consolidation followed.

Of course, there’s no guarantee this happens again, but the overbought conditions could put a temporary halt on the rally.

eth_5.png

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Robinhood Crashes As Dogecoin Sets New All-Time High

What Happened: Trading platform Robinhood reported an outage on Tuesday as the popular meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin surged to new highs. read more

Will Ripple Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more

Ethereum Breaches $3,500 For First Time As Experts Look Higher

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) reached new all-time high price levels Tuesday following a great year for the cryptocurrency market. What Happened: Ethereum breached $3,500 for the first time earlier Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap data. read more

WISeKey To Launch Its First Ever Non-Fungible Token (NFT) From Space

WISeKey to Launch its First Ever Non-Fungible Token (NFT) from Space WISeKey to Launch its First Ever Non-Fungible Token (NFT) from Space PocketPod deployer developed by FOSSA Systems will read more