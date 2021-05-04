If You Invested $1,000 In PayPal 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Have you ever thought about what your returns would equal if you invested $1,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) ten years ago? PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a financial service that runs an online payment system that replaces existing paper systems including checks and money orders. PayPal's corporate offices are in San Jose, California's North San Jose Innovation District.

See also: How to Buy PayPal Stock

PayPal has 377 million active, registered accounts as of 2021, and it operates in over 20 countries. PayPal helps users to email, receive, and store money in 25 different currencies. Their platform enables users to conduct financial transfers over the internet by allowing them to electronically transfer money between individuals and companies.

You also may use PayPal to send and receive payments for online auctions, to buy and sell products or even make donations. PayPal unveiled a new service on October 21, 2020, that will enable customers to shop with cryptocurrencies beginning in 2021. The New York State Department of Financial Services granted PayPal the first conditional cryptocurrency license, allowing consumers to buy cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

If you'd invested $1,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) on May 4th, 2011, today the investment would be worth $6,481.10 with an annual rate of return of 38.2%. You would have made a total profit of $5,481.10 with this investment.

Last year, the company added some new updates to the PayPal and Venmo applications in order to boost customer interest. PayPal also launched a Venmo credit card and has just recently begun authorizing companies to build Venmo profiles. Allowing companies to open Venmo accounts should help lead to increased consumer interest and sales.

Every year, PayPal continues to reinvent and produce outstanding results. Paypal has proven to be an outstanding long-term investment on the stock market over the past decade.