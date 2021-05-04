fbpx
The 'Perfect Storm' That Led Dogecoin To 60 Cents

byAdrian Zmudzinski
May 4, 2021 11:01 am
Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) price increased nearly 55% from its 24-hour low of $0.3838 all the way to the 60-cent market Tuesday morning, according to CoinMarketCap data. This growth came right after the coin reported a new all-time high of $0.45 Monday evening.

What Happened: The uptrend also closely follows Monday's announcement by Dave Kaval — president of Major League Baseball team Oakland Athletics — that the team processed its first Dogecoin payment in exchange for tickets in the league's history. He even invoked the #DogecoinToTheMoon hashtag while linking to the team's announcement about match seats being sold in exchange for the coin.

With Tuesday's high of over $76 billion, Dogecoin's market cap surpassed the market capitalization of major companies. Ben Weiss — the CEO and co-founder of cryptocurrency ATM operator operating over 2,300 machines — explained that the primary reason behind Dogecoin's ascent is the current climate in the crypto market overall.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin

Why It's Important: Weiss highlighted the promotion of Dogecoin by major personalities such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Mark Cuban are other factors that largely contributed to the coin's price increasing. He also cited the crypto asset becoming more easily obtainable and a more surprising reason.

"Many people view Doge as the 'people's cryptocurrency' because it was created as a joke," Weiss said in an email statement. "Major players and corporations are unlikely to buy in and manipulate the market or understand that it could be a viable currency. Elon has echoed this sentiment. These factors have created a perfect storm for Doge, pumping the price to where it is today."

Dogecoin's rise comes as the total cap of the crypto asset market has reached $2.3 trillion, making it larger than the market capitalization of any company and possibly any asset except for gold.

Dogecoin itself recently reached a market cap of nearly $54.45 billion. And that's a currency the creator of which did not expect to go anywhere, as he showed when he sold all of his holdings for enough to buy a used Honda Civic in 2015.

Dogecoin trades around $0.5466 at publication time.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

