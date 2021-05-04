fbpx
Dogecoin Co-Creator Sold All His Coins For Just Enough To Afford A Used Honda Civic In 2015 — Now DOGE Is Bigger Than Honda

byMadhukumar Warrier
May 4, 2021 3:06 am
Dogecoin (DOGE), which hit an all-time high near the 45-cent level on Monday night, has now surpassed automaker Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in terms of market capitalization.  

What Happened: The joke cryptocurrency has risen 10.8% in the past 24 hours to $0.4245 at press time, giving it a market capitalization of $54.64 billion. In comparison, Honda has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion as per Monday's close.

The event is significant as Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus recently revealed that he sold off his entire cryptocurrency holdings in 2015 for an amount equivalent to what a used Honda Civic would cost at that time.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Markus clarified in an interview with Benzinga in March that he actually never purchased a used car by selling his cryptocurrency holdings for nearly $10,000 in 2015, but used it to pay rent.

Dogecoin’s market capitalization also puts the joke cryptocurrency ahead of companies like Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) and Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Emerson has a market valuation of $54.56 billion and Vodafone has a market valuation of $54.18 billion, as per Monday’s close.

Why It Matters: Dogecoin hit an all-time high on Monday just days ahead of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s scheduled appearance on “Saturday Night Live” where the joke cryptocurrency is expected to feature. Musk is a big supporter of Dogecoin.

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency is now the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, as per CoinMarketCap data.

The apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), which hit an all-time high last month of $64,863.10, is down 3.5% in the past 24 hours at $55,757.48.

In terms of year-to-date returns, the meme coin has far outpaced the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. DOGE has returned year-to-date gains of 8,792.74%, while BTC’s returns comparatively pale at 91.29%.

Read Next: How Dogecoin May Become A Usable Currency Like Any Other, As Per Mark Cuban

Photo by Furtherfield Gallery on Flickr

