Dogecoin But On Ethereum Blockchain? renDOGE Hits All-Time High

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 4, 2021 12:27 am
renDOGE (RENDOGE), a one-for-one representation of Dogecoin (DOGE) on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain — soared to an all-time high of nearly $0.46 on Monday.

What Happened: At press time, RENDOGE traded 8.96% higher at $0.42, while ETH traded 9.38% higher at $3,300.75.

DOGE touched all-time highs on Monday night, touching nearly the $0.45 level thanks to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s upcoming “Saturday Night Live” appearance. The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency traded 10.93% higher at $0.42 at press time.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

ETH also rose to a new all-time high of $3,450.04 on Monday evening. 

Why It Matters: Ren, an open protocol, that claims to enable the movement of value between blockchains, launched renDOGE in January

The Open Ren Doge decentralized application or dApp allows people to mint and burn DOGE on Ethereum. The Chief Operating Officer of Ren, Michael Burgess, said about the development at the time, ”Dogecoin is no longer a meme coin; it is now a viable financial instrument in its own right.”

DeFi or Decentralized Finance linked coins, projects and the entire arena have been gaining traction of late. PanCakeSwap (CAKE) and Binance Coin (BNB) are some other cryptocurrencies that have soared lately amid the frenzy.

Read Next: Crypto Gains Bought A House For Washington Engineer Who Bet On Chainlink And Avoided Dogecoin Like The Plague

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

